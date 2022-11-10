Man admits to strangling another man to death outside south Tulsa store

A homeless man admitted Wednesday to strangling another man to death just outside a Tulsa Walmart store about a year ago.

Terry Danell Limose, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country regarding the death of Jessie Childers, 51, who was also homeless.

Limose admitted that he killed Childers by strangulation around 4 a.m. Nov. 13 just outside the front doors of a closed Walmart at 8100 S. Lewis Ave.

Witnesses reported seeing a man matching Limose’s description outside the store asking others if they had seen Childers. Limose told others near the store that he was going to kill Childers because Childers had hit him in the face.

A Tulsa Police Department detective who reviewed surveillance footage from the Walmart as well as from the nearby Sonic drive-in traced the assault back to the Sonic, which also was closed at the time.

Limose, who “appeared to be stalking (Childers),” reportedly can be seen throwing rocks at Childers as Childers was approaching and attempting to break through the restaurant’s front glass doors, according to a federal complaint filed in connection with the case.

The case was filed in federal court because the victim is a citizen of the Muscogee Nation and the crime occurred within the tribe’s reservation boundaries.

Childers walked around the Sonic “to get away from Limose,” and Limose chased him, continuing to throw rocks at Childers until the two can no longer be seen on that business’s footage.

Once in view of Walmart’s security cameras, Childers can be seen throwing a rock that Limose had thrown at him at the store’s sliding glass doors.

“It is clear on video that Childers is in great distress and was attempting to notify anyone that he was in danger,” the detective said in the complaint, adding that it appeared that Childers was cornered between Limose and the store doors.

Surveillance video depicted Limose eventually throwing Childers to the ground and then climbing on top of the victim and choking him for about seven minutes until he died.