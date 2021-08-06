Man admits to involvement in fatal Delaware County shootout with law enforcement

A Kansas, Oklahoma, man pleaded guilty Thursday in Tulsa federal court to his involvement in a fatal shootout with law enforcement officers in a plea deal that calls for him to serve seven years in prison.

Joseph Alfred Hansen, 33, admitted to helping a man reload his pistol after the latter shot at law enforcement officers as the pair were being pursued in a vehicle Nov. 1, 2020, in Delaware County.

Trifton Wacoche, 26, who was with Hansen and fired the shots at officers, according to prosecutors, died during the shootout near Kenwood.

Hansen initially faced a first-degree murder charge in Delaware County District Court in connection with the fatal shooting.

The state charges were later dismissed based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision after Hansen challenged the state’s jurisdiction to prosecute him since Wacoche was an American Indian and the death occurred in “Indian Country,” in this case the Cherokee Nation reservation.

A federal grand jury named Hansen on March 22 in a three-count indictment that alleged second-degree murder in Indian Country; assault with intent to commit murder; and carrying, using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.