Man accused of taking pictures of women in dressing rooms

Police have arrested a man on allegations that he secretly took pictures of 40 different women in dressing rooms and made videos from a hidden camera in his home bathroom.

Daniel Toy is accused of setting up a hidden camera in his guest bathroom, which women used, and taking numerous pictures of women in dressing room stalls in stores, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

In May, police officers responded to a peeping Tom call at the Target at 101st Street and Memorial Drive. The victim told officers someone had placed a cellphone under the fitting room door as she was trying on clothing. The woman confronted Toy and reached for his phone as she yelled for help. A witness reported seeing Toy frantically deleting photos from his phone before he fled the store, according to police.

Detectives with the Tulsa Police Department's Special Victims Unit searched Toy's residence with a warrant and collected evidence, and a forensic examination was conducted on his electronic devices, police said.

Detectives reportedly located images of more than 40 different women undressing at retail locations throughout Tulsa. They also located videos that show Toy installing a hidden camera in his guest bathroom and numerous videos of women using that bathroom in Toy's residence, according to police.

Detectives also reportedly located images that show that Toy was following and photographing random women in public as they shopped from August 2021 to March 2022.

Toy was arrested Monday on five felony complaints of peeping Tom with photographic/electronic equipment. He was released from the Tulsa County jail that same day after posting a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.