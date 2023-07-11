Broken Arrow police say they've arrested a man facing murder charges upon his release from the hospital after he was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound along with the bodies of his wife and son.

The double homicide investigation began May 10 when Annette Hammock, 48, and her 17-year-old son were found slain after a family member had requested a welfare check.

Phillip Hammock, 50, was also found in the home in a neighborhood northwest of Aspen Avenue (145th East Avenue) and New Orleans (101st) Street. Hammock was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said then.

Hammock has since been released to face charges, according to a Tuesday news release. Online court records show Hammock was charged May 11 with two counts of first-degree murder.

The FBI assisted in the investigation “due to a tribal component involved,” police said.