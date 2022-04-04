Man accused of slaying Tulsa officer in court; jury selection expected to take more than week

The first 100 Tulsa County residents to be considered as potential jurors in the trial of David Anthony Ware were shuffled through the courthouse's largest room Monday morning.
Divided into two groups of 50, the assortment of people spaced out along wooden benches and listened intently to learn for which case they had been called.
Most sat stoically as District Judge Bill LaFortune introduced Ware and explained the charges filed against him — that he is accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers, the late Sgt. Craig Johnson and the now-recovered Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, during a traffic stop on June 29, 2020.
One woman shook her head looking out a window and began crying silently.
Ware was present sans jail-wear in the courtroom for the first time since his arrest and was instead clad in a suit and tie that attorney Kevin Adams had picked out and purchased for him, co-counsel Robert Gifford said.
Tulsa County sheriff's deputies removed Ware's handcuffs before jurors were present, and the 34-year-old stood upon LaFortune's introduction, looking out among and acknowledging the crowd with a nod.
During an earlier opportunity for press photographs, the defendant had interlaced his fingers in his lap, tapping his thumbs together and bouncing his knee as his attorneys tried to distract him from the discomfort of cameras with conversation.
The jury selection process is expected to take at least a week and a half due to the case’s pretrial publicity and death-penalty possibility. Ware is facing charges of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill, among others. If convicted of murder, he could face execution.
Potential jurors used clipboards to fill out a pen-and-paper questionnaire meant to reveal their true beliefs and feelings regarding the highly-publicized case and the imposition of the death penalty. Those not able to follow the law regardless of their personal opinions will be dismissed.
Mayor G.T. Bynum called Ware "the scum of the earth" during a KRMG radio show that morning, saying he was looking forward to a jury rendering judgment against him.
To the potential jurors, LaFortune emphasized Ware's presumption of innocence under law.
Four from the pool were excused Monday for various reasons, mostly related to language fluency, but all others will return throughout the week in groups of 25 for voir dire, an opportunity for prosecution and defense attorneys to question pool members about the answers they provided in writing.
If the court is short of a suitable 55 jurors by the end of the week for the final round of voir dire, the whole process will begin next week with another 100 potential jurors.
David Ware is led to a courtroom Monday by Tulsa County sheriff's deputies at the Tulsa County Courthouse as jury selection begins for his trial in the shootings of Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson, who died from his wounds.