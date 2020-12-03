 Skip to main content
Man accused of siccing dogs on October homicide victim arrested

Man accused of siccing dogs on October homicide victim arrested

Warrant issued for man accused of siccing dogs on October homicide victim

A man accused of siccing his dogs on an October homicide victim was arrested in east Tulsa on Thursday. 

Benjamin Spence had been wanted on second-degree murder charges in the dog-mauling death of Curtis "C.J." Wickham since Nov. 10. 

Wickham had reportedly gone to find his cellphone at his ex-girlfriend's house west of downtown Tulsa the morning of Oct. 22 when Spence, who attacked him on the porch, ordered his three dogs to attack him, prosecutors allege in a court affidavit. 

Wickham, 26, was the city’s 69th homicide victim of the year. 

Spence remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of more than $526,000 bail. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

