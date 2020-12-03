Man accused of siccing dogs on October homicide victim arrested

A man accused of siccing his dogs on an October homicide victim was arrested in east Tulsa on Thursday.
Benjamin Spence had been wanted on second-degree murder charges in the dog-mauling death of Curtis "C.J." Wickham since Nov. 10.
Wickham had reportedly gone to find his cellphone at his ex-girlfriend's house west of downtown Tulsa the morning of Oct. 22 when Spence, who attacked him on the porch, ordered his three dogs to attack him, prosecutors allege in a court affidavit.
Wickham, 26, was the city’s 69th homicide victim of the year.
Spence remains in the Tulsa County jail in lieu of more than $526,000 bail.
