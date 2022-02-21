Man accused of shootings at Hard Rock parking lot and on I-44 had been in Arkansas jail the day before

As of Monday morning, Temple was back in custody in the Rogers County, Arkansas, jail.

Online jail records show that Temple had been arrested Thursday, two days before the incidents in Oklahoma, and was released from the Washington County, Arkansas, jail on Friday. He had been arrested by Fayetteville police on complaints including criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Temple reportedly was naked and standing in the front lobby of the building where he was living. The arresting officer escorted Temple to his room, according to a preliminary report

Witnesses claimed that Temple urinated in the elevator. When the officer went back to Temple's room, he noticed a damaged mirror and a damaged TV. When asked about the damage, Temple stated, "I did LSD," the report says.

The officer asked whether Temple had used a fire extinguisher, and he said he had done so to "put out the fire in (his) head," according to the report.

Temple admitted to urinating in the elevator, breaking pottery in the lobby and using the fire extinguisher to damage items in his room, according to the report.

The estimated cost of damage to the property was listed as $33,300.

