Man accused of shooting Tulsa police officers will face murder trial after details heard in court

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said of Adams’ comments: “I think that Chief Franklin certainly kind of articulated that there were some things that may have been said that were later corrected by I think (Homicide Lt. Brandon) Watkins in his report to what — how things unfolded on the video.”

In a motion last month, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said Watkins asked a detective at the scene to watch and summarize the contents of Zarkeshan’s patrol car video, ostensibly so the information could be included in Ware’s arrest warrant.

However, an affidavit inaccurately stated that Ware fired three shots at Johnson as he stood over him while he was injured. Watkins described the error as “likely a conflation and poor understanding” of the sequence of events from Sgt. Ben Elliott, who did not testify.

“You got officers who are arriving on scene in the early morning hours and see two of their comrades on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head, and they’re desperately trying to find the suspect,” Kunzweiler said. “It’s rapidly evolving. We recognize that.”

Kunzweiler downplayed the significance of the error and cautioned against placing “undue emphasis on one particular piece of evidence.”