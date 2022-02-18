Man accused of killing Tulsa musician, bar bouncer who caught him scouting cars to face trial on first-degree murder charge

Neil Blackwood, the regular patron who went out back with Hull that night, testified that a man he identified in the courtroom as Bratton caught both his and Hull's attention within seconds of their walking outside.

Blackwood said they saw Bratton looking like he was trying to break into Hull's car and asked him to get away from the vehicles in the parking lot.

Bratton was shackled and clad in a black-and-white striped jumpsuit from the Tulsa County jail as he sat in the courtroom. Assistant Public Defender Sarah McManes reminded Blackwood on cross-examination that he couldn't identify Bratton from a photographic lineup when detectives first took him downtown for an interview, and he attributed that to still being shaken.

Blackwood said he watched Hull walk toward his vehicle as Bratton "took off," walking toward the street with his back turned to the men, when Bratton turned around and pulled a gun from his waistband.

Blackwood said he yelled "gun" and ducked, keeping his eyes on Bratton, as he saw the first muzzle flash in his direction. He said Bratton then pointed the firearm at Hull and discharged the gun again.

Blackwood was not struck, but Hull called out that he was, he said.