Man accused of killing Tulsa musician, bar bouncer who caught him scouting cars to face trial on first-degree murder charge

When Jessica Morrison left home, she told her 6-year-old son she was going to make sure the person who took his dad's life was going to prison.
And when she heard Special Judge April Seibert say she would bind Chris Bratton over on probable cause of his original charges despite arguments from the defense, she breathed a sigh of relief.
Being present for the preliminary hearing was difficult, Morrison and other family members and friends of the victim, Nathan "Nate" Hull, said Friday, but they sat through the testimony of witnesses recounting the night their loved one was slain last summer to make known their dedication to his justice.
Bratton faces first-degree murder and other charges that stemmed from an exchange between himself and Hull outside a Tulsa bar.
Hull, a local musician who served as the karaoke DJ and bouncer at DD’s Double Shot Bar near 11th Street and Sheridan Road, stepped out back for a smoke break with another regular in the early morning hours of July 30.
Family and friends described Hull as protective and said he had been a bouncer at several other bars around town. He stepped outside to smoke periodically to keep an eye on the grounds, they said.
Neil Blackwood, the regular patron who went out back with Hull that night, testified that a man he identified in the courtroom as Bratton caught both his and Hull's attention within seconds of their walking outside.
Blackwood said they saw Bratton looking like he was trying to break into Hull's car and asked him to get away from the vehicles in the parking lot.
Bratton was shackled and clad in a black-and-white striped jumpsuit from the Tulsa County jail as he sat in the courtroom. Assistant Public Defender Sarah McManes reminded Blackwood on cross-examination that he couldn't identify Bratton from a photographic lineup when detectives first took him downtown for an interview, and he attributed that to still being shaken.
Blackwood said he watched Hull walk toward his vehicle as Bratton "took off," walking toward the street with his back turned to the men, when Bratton turned around and pulled a gun from his waistband.
Blackwood said he yelled "gun" and ducked, keeping his eyes on Bratton, as he saw the first muzzle flash in his direction. He said Bratton then pointed the firearm at Hull and discharged the gun again.
Blackwood was not struck, but Hull called out that he was, he said.
Blackwood said Hull made it back to the side of the building before lying on the ground, where other patrons rushed out to render aid until emergency responders arrived, having received the callout about 1:20 a.m., according to an arrest and booking report.
Hull died at the scene.
Witnesses followed Bratton to a gas station parking lot about two blocks from the bar, where a homicide detective testified that Bratton tried to stash his gun in a woman's purse before police arrived.
Former homicide detective Rob McCoy testified that he interviewed Bratton after his arrest and that Bratton said he had been looking into vehicles that night trying to find one to break into.
Bratton said he shot when he got scared during an exchange of words with the men, after one of them said something to the effect of having "something for his punk a--," McCoy confirmed for McManes on cross-examination.
McCoy said he doesn't think Bratton knew that he had hit anyone when he walked away from the shooting scene to the gas station, but he said Bratton tried to hide the gun because he knew the police would be coming.
Police believe the gun is actually one Bratton stole that night out of the vehicle of another witness the state called. That man testified that he kept his .45-caliber pistol with unique identifying marks locked inside the console of his locked pickup parked within a locked fence, but he noticed in the morning that it was gone.
He reported the theft to Tulsa police the next day, and detectives determined that it was the gun used to shoot Hull.
McManes questioned whether the burden of probable cause for a charge of first-degree murder had been met with the testimony and asked Seibert to bind Bratton over on a count of first-degree manslaughter in the heat of passion or alternatively second-degree murder.
Seibert responded that Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray had laid a sufficient base for the charges as they were filed.
Bratton's district court arraignment before District Judge Michelle Keely is scheduled at February's end.
