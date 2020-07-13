2020-07-08 ne-ware david

The man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers, one fatally, has been assigned counsel with death penalty experience.

David Anthony Ware, 32, is accused of fatally wounding Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and critically wounding Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan two weeks ago during an early-morning traffic stop.

Johnson, 45, was laid to rest Thursday. Zarkeshan, 26, remains hospitalized, but his condition reportedly is improving.

At Ware’s arraignment Monday, which came three days before it was scheduled, Ware also garnered two additional charges: unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and obstructing an officer.

He pleaded not guilty to those and the charges that were filed previously: first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

Ware was represented at the arraignment by his newly appointed counsel, defense lawyer Kevin Adams, after the Tulsa County Public Defender’s Office filed a notice of a conflict of interest.

Prosecutors have not yet announced whether they intend to seek the death penalty, but court minutes state that a defense attorney with such experience was specifically sought.

Ware and the man accused of acting as his get-away driver, Matthew Nicholas Hall, are next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 2 for a preliminary hearing.

Hall, 29, pleaded not guilty the day after the shooting to charges of accessory to murder and accessory to a felony punishable by four years or more.

Both men are held in the Tulsa County jail without bond.

