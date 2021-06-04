Man accused of killing Collinsville couple charged with first-degree murder

The man arrested in the murder of a Collinsville couple has been charged with first-degree murder, removal of dead bodies and other crimes.

Wesley Brock Pavey, 32, was arrested after leading Tulsa County deputies to the bodies of Kraig Chambers and Sheri Chambers near Vera, in Washington County, said Casey Roebuck, a spokeswoman for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Pavey was charged in Tulsa County District Court on Friday with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful removal of dead bodies, one count of child neglect, one count of possession of stolen property and one count of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to online court records.

The Chamberses were reported missing Saturday after family members were unable to contact them. The couple reportedly had met with Pavey, who did not have a good relationship with them and most likely was not welcome at their house, Roebuck said. Authorities believe there was an altercation and that Pavey shot them.

Evidence at the couple’s house indicated that it was the scene of a shooting, Roebuck said.