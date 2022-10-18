 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man accused of DUI, speeding in crash that killed ORU soccer player

  • 0
101922-tul-nws-vehicularhomarrest-p1

Firefighters clear debris from the intersection of 71st Street and Yale Avenue, where an ORU student was killed when his car was hit by an SUV traveling 73 mph on Sept. 28.

 Tulsa Police

Related content

As fatal crashes rise, OHP says most are preventable: 'People are driving too fast for those roadways'

ORU athlete dies in crash at 71st and Yale, Tulsa police say

A Tulsa man who is accused of driving while impaired when he slammed into a stopped vehicle, killing an ORU international student, has been arrested and charged in connection with the high-speed crash.

101922-tul-nws-robinson-nicholas

Robinson

On Sept. 28, Nicholas Robinson, 36, was driving east on 71st Street when his vehicle struck a car driven by ORU soccer team captain Eugene Quaynor, 23, which was stopped at a red light at Yale Avenue, a court affidavit says. Quaynor's car burst into flames, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quaynor was a native of Ghana.

Robinson was hospitalized with a thoracic spine fracture and required several weeks of inpatient care, according to the affidavit.

People are also reading…

A blood test at the hospital showed that Robinson had alcohol and benzodiazepine in his system, and surveillance footage from a nearby business showed Robinson's car moving at a high speed before slamming into Quaynor's car, according to court documents.

An airbag control module indicated that Robinson was driving 73 mph before the impact and that the brake was not activated, investigators said. The speed limit on 71st Street is 45 miles per hour, the affidavit states.

Charges filed Tuesday indicate that Robinson is facing prosecution for second-degree murder or, in the alternative, manslaughter. He also has been charged with DUI, speeding and failure to stop at a red light.

He was booked Tuesday afternoon into the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $500,000.

Robinson received a deferred judgement for aggravated DUI in Tulsa County in 2019, court records show.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious volcano like sand mound growing at bottom of South Dakota lake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert