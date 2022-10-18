Man accused of DUI, speeding in crash that killed ORU soccer player

A Tulsa man who is accused of driving while impaired when he slammed into a stopped vehicle, killing an ORU international student, has been arrested and charged in connection with the high-speed crash.

On Sept. 28, Nicholas Robinson, 36, was driving east on 71st Street when his vehicle struck a car driven by ORU soccer team captain Eugene Quaynor, 23, which was stopped at a red light at Yale Avenue, a court affidavit says. Quaynor's car burst into flames, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quaynor was a native of Ghana.

Robinson was hospitalized with a thoracic spine fracture and required several weeks of inpatient care, according to the affidavit.

A blood test at the hospital showed that Robinson had alcohol and benzodiazepine in his system, and surveillance footage from a nearby business showed Robinson's car moving at a high speed before slamming into Quaynor's car, according to court documents.

An airbag control module indicated that Robinson was driving 73 mph before the impact and that the brake was not activated, investigators said. The speed limit on 71st Street is 45 miles per hour, the affidavit states.

Charges filed Tuesday indicate that Robinson is facing prosecution for second-degree murder or, in the alternative, manslaughter. He also has been charged with DUI, speeding and failure to stop at a red light.

He was booked Tuesday afternoon into the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $500,000.

Robinson received a deferred judgement for aggravated DUI in Tulsa County in 2019, court records show.