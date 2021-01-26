Man accused of DUI hit-and-run faces child endangerment charges after south Tulsa chase, police say

A Tulsa man is facing three counts of child endangerment on accusations he fled the scene of an injury collision with children in the car Monday night.

Tulsa Police arrested 26-year-old Brian Hardy after officers observed him driving away from an injury hit-and-run incident that occurred around the 6800 block of Riverside Drive, according to the arrest report.

Officers responded to the collision and observed Hardy fleeing the scene south on Riverside. Hardy reportedly sped through the 71st Street intersection driving 60 mph before turning onto 81st Street. Officers observed the vehicle swerving before it stopped at 8100 Yorktown Ave. where Hardy was arrested.

According to his arrest report, Hardy’s breath smelled of what is “commonly associated with an alcoholic beverage." An officer noted Hardy was unsteady on his feet with bloodshot eyes and slurred speech; empty alcohol containers were found in the car.

Three children were in the car: Hardy's 7-year-old child and his two 15-year-old brothers.

Hardy was booked into the Tulsa County jail Monday night and is charged with three counts of child endangerment, one count of driving under the influence, one count of felony eluding and one count of hit-and-run. Hardy's bond is set at $25,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.