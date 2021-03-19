Man accused of domestic violence, arrested on drug and gun complaints after short standoff

Tulsa police arrested a man Thursday after responding to a domestic violence situation and finding a marijuana "grow room" in the garage and more than 175 commercially packaged containers of marijuana wax, THC vapes and marijuana edibles in the house.
Officers responding to a report of domestic violence with a gun in the 9400 block of East 38th Street around 3 p.m. Thursday found Alexander Ordorica in the front yard of the house. Ordorica was armed with a rifle and two handguns, and a "short, but tense" standoff occurred before Ordorica surrendered, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
The victims had fled after Alexander battered his girlfriend, injuring her face and hands, and pointed a gun at his children and a co-worker of his girlfriend's who had come to help her escape from the violence, the co-worker told officers, police said in the release.
In a search of the property, officers found additional loaded firearms in the living room, as well as marijuana and marijuana plants.
Police said the garage had been turned into a grow room with lights and fans" and that 25 marijuana plants were found growing there.
A utility closet contained more than 2 pounds of high grade marijuana, and more than 175 commercially packaged containers of marijuana wax, THC vapes, and marijuana edibles were found in the kitchen, police said in the news release.
The wax, edibles and vapes were organized and priced with price tags, and materials to package and sell the marijuana were found in the kitchen, police said. An additional handgun and $1,700 in cash were found in a bedroom, according to the release.
Ordorica told officers that his medical marijuana card allowed him to posses the marijuana and marijuana products, police reported, adding that neighbors reported a lot of traffic coming and going from the house.
Ordorica was arrested on six complaints of pointing a deadly weapon with intent to kill and single complaints of domestic assault and battery, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, cultivation of marijuana and possession of a firearm while in commission of felony crimes, police said in the news release.
However, online Tulsa County jail records Thursday night showed only the domestic assault and battery and pointing a deadly weapon complaints.
The domestic assault complaint means he is being held without the option of posting bond. Bail was set at $120,000 — $20,000 on each of the six counts — on the the pointing a deadly weapon complaints, according to online jail records.