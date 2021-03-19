Man accused of domestic violence, arrested on drug and gun complaints after short standoff

Tulsa police arrested a man Thursday after responding to a domestic violence situation and finding a marijuana "grow room" in the garage and more than 175 commercially packaged containers of marijuana wax, THC vapes and marijuana edibles in the house.

Officers responding to a report of domestic violence with a gun in the 9400 block of East 38th Street around 3 p.m. Thursday found Alexander Ordorica in the front yard of the house. Ordorica was armed with a rifle and two handguns, and a "short, but tense" standoff occurred before Ordorica surrendered, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

The victims had fled after Alexander battered his girlfriend, injuring her face and hands, and pointed a gun at his children and a co-worker of his girlfriend's who had come to help her escape from the violence, the co-worker told officers, police said in the release.

In a search of the property, officers found additional loaded firearms in the living room, as well as marijuana and marijuana plants.

Police said the garage had been turned into a grow room with lights and fans" and that 25 marijuana plants were found growing there.