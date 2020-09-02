Man accused in Tulsa officers' shooting will face trial after details of incident heard in court

"He cut off the bottom of a soda can," Adams said, describing how Ware used it to consume drugs and said it was clearly a "bad habit" if Ware was using drugs intravenously. Asked to describe the behavior of drug addicts, Farrell said, "Drug addicts are typically erratic. It's their mannerisms and the way they conduct themselves. Track marks, that sort of thing."

Farrell told Adams he did not have specific training in narcotics police work outside of "my 20-year career" and training at the Tulsa Police Academy.

In a motion last month, prosecutors said Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins asked a detective at the scene to watch and summarize the contents of Zarkeshan's patrol car video, ostensibly so the information could be included in Ware's arrest warrant. However, the initial affidavit in the case inaccurately stated Ware fired three shots at Johnson while he stood over him as he was injured.

Watkins described the error as "likely a conflation and poor understanding" of the sequence of events from Sgt. Ben Elliott, who did not testify on Wednesday.