Man accused in Tulsa officers' shooting will face trial after details of incident heard in court

A Tulsa man accused of shooting two police officers, one fatally, will face a jury trial on first-degree murder and other charges related to the incident, a judge ruled Wednesday.
His attorney said the defense alleges Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and, subsequently, the late Sgt. Craig Johnson, violated department policy when making contact with David Anthony Ware in a traffic stop that morning.
Ware appeared for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, his first time in a courtroom since his arrest June 29. He had been pulled over for an expired tag before the altercation that led to Johnson's death.
After accepting a preliminary hearing waiver from Ware's co-defendant, Matthew Hall, Special Judge April Seibert found probable cause for Ware to proceed to a jury trial before District Judge William Musseman for murder, shooting with intent to kill, drug possession and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Hall is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and shooting with intent to kill; his arraignment is set for Monday.
Seibert heard testimony from four witnesses and privately watched footage from Zarkeshan's dash and body cameras, neither of which were shown in open court Wednesday.
Defense attorney Kevin Adams has repeatedly pushed for the release of the videos, saying he believes their contents significantly differ from the public comments made by authorities.
He also argued the videos will show Johnson and Zarkeshan breached agency policy because Johnson, according to him, kicked Ware, while Zarkeshan muted his body camera audio multiple times.
Officer Kurth Sires and detective William McAllister testified about hearing Zarkeshan request more units to the area of the traffic stop before getting information that two officers were down. McAllister said he believed Zarkeshan sounded stressed when he made the request.
"I saw Sgt. Craig Johnson laying on his back between a patrol car and another vehicle," Sires said. "Officer Zarkeshan was on his stomach." He said he turned Zarkeshan over while another officer tried to render aid to Johnson.
McAllister said he observed $2,400 in cash and a casino payout receipt in the passenger seat of Ware's Chevy Cobalt. He also said he noticed a Taser barb on the floor mat on the driver's side and Ware's wallet was outside the car. Court documents state Johnson's Taser deployment was unsuccessful.
Detective Kyle Ohrynowicz testified about suspected drug evidence found in a bag on the driver's seat.
Detective Matthew Farrell and District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler suggested Ware was a drug dealer, citing evidence including drugs, ammunition and cash in Ware's apartment.
Adams countered with indicators Ware is a user rather than a dealer, and said Ware's possession of cash does not automatically mean it was from drug transactions.
"He cut off the bottom of a soda can," Adams said, describing how Ware used it to consume drugs and said it was clearly a "bad habit" if Ware was using drugs intravenously. Asked to describe the behavior of drug addicts, Farrell said, "Drug addicts are typically erratic. It's their mannerisms and the way they conduct themselves. Track marks, that sort of thing."
Farrell told Adams he did not have specific training in narcotics police work outside of "my 20-year career" and training at the Tulsa Police Academy.
In a motion last month, prosecutors said Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins asked a detective at the scene to watch and summarize the contents of Zarkeshan's patrol car video, ostensibly so the information could be included in Ware's arrest warrant. However, the initial affidavit in the case inaccurately stated Ware fired three shots at Johnson while he stood over him as he was injured.
Watkins described the error as "likely a conflation and poor understanding" of the sequence of events from Sgt. Ben Elliott, who did not testify on Wednesday.
Adams on Wednesday renewed his call for the release of video footage, contending much of the public still believes his client stood over Johnson and kept firing before slowly walking away from him. Special Judge David Guten on July 6 ruled the footage, which he said he did not watch, should not be made publicly available for at least six months.
Video: Judge upholds decision to block footage of shooting
Samantha Vicent 918-581-8321
samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com
On Twitter @samanthavicent
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.