Man accused in Tulsa homicide arrested after standoff at Edmond hotel

After an hourslong standoff at an Edmond hotel Tuesday, police arrested a suspect in the killing of a construction worker in Tulsa nearly a week before.

Five days after the investigation began into Tulsa’s 15th homicide this year, the Tulsa Police Department was alerted that the suspect was hiding out at a hotel near Interstate 35 and Route 66 — Second Street in Edmond — about 100 miles southwest of Tulsa.

Ollie Harris, 35, accused in the slaying of James Kinnard, engaged officers from both the Edmond and Tulsa police departments for several hours before he was taken into custody, Tulsa police said in a social media post.

Police say Kinnard, 59, was doing remodeling work Thursday on a house in the 800 block of 53rd Street North when he got into an argument with Harris. According to police, the two knew each other.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted burglary and possession of a firearm. He was booked into the Oklahoma County jail about 11 p.m. Tuesday but will be brought back to Tulsa.

