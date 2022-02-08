Man accused in road-rage injury tells officers he had pulled a gun, Broken Arrow police say

After a road rage confrontation, police arrested a man who told officers he pointed a gun and ran over the man he argued with.

Miguel Hernandez was arrested and booked into jail at 1:24 p.m. Sunday on complaints of unlawful possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

Witnesses told Broken Arrow police that a man had gotten out of his vehicle and was beating on the windshield of the black van that Hernandez was driving. Hernandez then reportedly hit the other driver with his van, dragging him under the vehicle. The other driver sustained life-threatening injuries.

A Broken Arrow police officer located Hernandez’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop about 20 minutes from the scene. Hernandez admitted to pulling a gun out and pointing it at the other driver, according to his arrest report.

Hernandez told officers he was eastbound on the Broken Arrow Expressway when traffic became heavy and a man in a white pickup “got angry with him and began to road rage.”