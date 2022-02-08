Man accused in road-rage injury tells officers he had pulled a gun, Broken Arrow police say

After a road rage confrontation, police arrested a man who told officers he pointed a gun and ran over the man he argued with.
Miguel Hernandez was arrested and booked into jail at 1:24 p.m. Sunday on complaints of unlawful possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Witnesses told Broken Arrow police that a man had gotten out of his vehicle and was beating on the windshield of the black van that Hernandez was driving. Hernandez then reportedly hit the other driver with his van, dragging him under the vehicle. The other driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
A Broken Arrow police officer located Hernandez’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop about 20 minutes from the scene. Hernandez admitted to pulling a gun out and pointing it at the other driver, according to his arrest report.
Hernandez told officers he was eastbound on the Broken Arrow Expressway when traffic became heavy and a man in a white pickup “got angry with him and began to road rage.”
Police said that once traffic came to a stop, the driver got out of his vehicle and was able to open the driver’s door of Hernandez’s van. Hernandez told police he then pulled out his pistol and said, “Back up, I don’t want to shoot you.”
The man threatened to call the police and tried to stop Hernandez from leaving by standing in front of the van, according to the police report. When Hernandez first tried to accelerate, the man began using his hands to strike the van’s windshield, according to the report.
Witness statements to officers seemed to confirm what Hernandez told police about the other man bashing his windshield. They reportedly saw Hernandez drive forward, hitting the man and dragging him under the van before driving away.
Asked why he didn’t stop and call the police, Hernandez reportedly told officers he was trying to make it to his daughter’s home first.
A black Glock 9mm pistol was found in the van, according to Hernandez’s arrest report, which alleges he is an undocumented immigrant.