Man accused in homicide after his girlfriend dies from beating injuries, Tulsa police say

A Tulsa man faces a first-degree murder charge related to his girlfriend's beating death.

Bradley Rosten, 60, was arrested Tuesday and remains held without bond at Tulsa County jail.

According to Rosten's arrest report, officers had responded Tuesday afternoon to a domestic assault and battery call in the 2900 block of West 66th Street. The victim's mother told officers her daughter had shown up at her home after having been assaulted by her boyfriend, identified as Rosten.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries to her face. She reportedly identified Rosten as her attacker before she died late Tuesday night, according to his arrest report.

Rosten was found at the scene of the alleged beating in the 7800 block of South Memorial and arrested on an assault complaint. The complaint was amended after the victim perished.