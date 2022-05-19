Man accused in girlfriend's beating death pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Tulsa man will serve a six-year sentence after pleading guilty earlier this month to manslaughter in his girlfriend’s 2021 beating death.

Associate District Judge Clifford Smith sentenced Bradley Rosten, 61, to four years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and two years suspended in the Feb. 9, 2021, death of Rebecca Finehart.

Finehart, 36, died at a hospital after Rosten dropped her off at her mother's west Tulsa home.

The case was unique in that Finehart's death came as a surprise to most everyone who interacted with her that night, Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore said.

"When (Rosten) dropped her off at the house ... from her family to patrol officers to EMSA, nobody anticipated that she was going to die from her injuries," Elmore said.

Finehart told responders Rosten was responsible for her injuries but was adamant she didn't want to get him into trouble, Elmore said.

Rosten had hospitalized Finehart at least once before, he said.

"You never know how these situations are going to end," Elmore said of domestic abuse. "This is the worst-case outcome that everybody’s always worried about.”

Finehart died of brain swelling caused by blunt force trauma, Elmore said.

Rosten cooperated with police during the investigation, allowing them to search his car and house, but he told them Finehart was fine when he dropped her off at her mother's home, Elmore said.

The family members who received her testified to the contrary during Rosten's preliminary hearing, saying Finehart was covered in blood and barely able to stand; ultimately resorting to crawling to their front door, leaving her flip-flops behind in the ice-covered driveway.

Prosecution initially sought a charge of second-degree murder against Rosten, saying he exercised reckless disregard for Finehart's safety when he left her, but also requested a lesser included charge of manslaughter.

Rosten pleaded to manslaughter in the commission of a misdemeanor, the misdemeanor being domestic assault and battery, Elmore said.

Elmore said his team took a number of factors into consideration in the agreement, including Rosten's age, his lack of substantial criminal history and the option to not put Finehart's family through a trial, and they are pleased Rosten chose to take accountability.

"Cases like this are always difficult when you’re trying to balance the loss of a human life and the blame of what a person did," Elmore said. "But there's got to be accountability."

Rosten remained in the Tulsa County jail Thursday, according to online jail records.

Domestic violence help

Tulsa-based Domestic Violence Intervention Services operates a 24-Hour Information & Crisis Line at 918-7HELP-ME (918-743-5763) as well as a text option: Text SAFE to 207-777 for resources. The nonprofit also offers help to aggressors.

Tulsans can also call the Family Safety Center at 918-742-7480 to access a range of services including assistance with protective orders, law enforcement reports, interpretation, legal assistance, forensic medical services and counseling.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.