Man accused in fatal road-rage shooting acquitted during jury trial

A witness testified that he heard her yell "I've got one in my car, too."

At that time, Gaines reportedly began reaching for something in the vehicle and grabbed a water bottle, squeezing the water out of it or throwing it toward Chilcoat's vehicle.

Chilcoat then opened fire, striking Gaines. Her 4-year-old daughter was in the backseat behind her.

An empty holster was found in Gaines' girlfriend's vehicle; no firearm was recovered.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before finding Chilcoat not guilty of first- or second-degree murder.

"The jury made the right decision in this case," Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster said. "Nathan used self-defense after he was confronted and threatened with a gun. He first tried to avoid the conflict but stood his ground when threatened. He immediately called 911 and was honest and cooperative with police from the beginning.

"(Chilcoat) waited almost two years in jail for his trial. I know he is deeply grateful to the jurors who carefully weighed all the evidence and deliberated in this case."