Man accused in fatal road-rage shooting acquitted by jury

At that time, Gaines reportedly began reaching for something in her vehicle and grabbed a water bottle, squeezing the water out of it or throwing it toward Chilcoat's vehicle.

Chilcoat then shot Gaines. Her 4-year-old daughter was in the backseat behind her.

An empty holster was found in Gaines' girlfriend's vehicle; no firearm was recovered.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before finding Chilcoat not guilty of first- or second-degree murder.

"The jury made the right decision in this case," Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster said. "Nathan used self-defense after he was confronted and threatened with a gun. He first tried to avoid the conflict but stood his ground when threatened. He immediately called 911 and was honest and cooperative with police from the beginning.

"(Chilcoat) waited almost two years in jail for his trial. I know he is deeply grateful to the jurors who carefully weighed all the evidence and deliberated in this case."

Assistant District Attorney Mark Collier disagreed, saying the outcome of the case points to a shift in public opinion supporting greater tolerance of guns and their use in any given situation.

"There is certainly some evidence that my victim or the driver of her car were acting in an aggressive way towards (Chilcoat) — they were acting in an aggressive way toward each other," Collier said. "I just don't think that justifies him gunning her down."

