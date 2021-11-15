Legal battle continues between State of Oklahoma, Ascension St. John over vaccinations

LaFortune also ordered Ascension to rescind any suspensions, terminations or "other adverse actions" that occurred, and he granted a 30-day period for its employees to submit requests for religious accommodations.

The state wants LaFortune to decide, while Ascension is pushing for an outcome in federal court.

Also on Friday Ascension St. John removed the case to Tulsa federal court, arguing that it is the proper venue.

There, the case bounced around among three federal judges, with U.S. District Judges Gregory Frizzell and Claire Eagan recusing themselves before U.S. District Judge Terence Kern was randomly assigned the case.

On Monday, Oklahoma amended its case before the federal court to remove any claims that Ascension violated federal laws, presumably to wipe out any claims by Ascension that the case belonged in federal court.

The state also filed a motion Monday in federal court to have the case relocated back to Tulsa County District Court.

Ascension, for its part, filed motions to dissolve the temporary restraining order as well as papers to dismiss the case entirely.