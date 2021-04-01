Lawsuit filed against city of Tulsa for denying access to Tulsa Race Massacre public records

A Tulsa attorney filed a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa, The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and the Tulsa Development Authority for allegedly violating the Oklahoma Open Records Act and denying access to public records related to the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The suit, filed by civil and human rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons of SolomonSimmonsLaw, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP and a team of civil and human rights lawyers is the latest legal action to “help provide healing and justice to the only known survivors of the massacre, 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 106-year-old Viola “Mother” Fletcher, and 100-year-old Hughes Van Ellis.

They, Solomon-Simmons said in a press release, “are still awaiting justice for Greenwood nearly a century after the brutal attack.”

Solomon-Simmons filed 13 different open records requests in early January under the Open Records Act seeking records about the massacre’s ongoing impact on the Greenwood District, according to the press release.

Solomon-Simmons claimed in the release his requests to receive the records within 15 business days were ignored, and “subsequent efforts over the last three months to reach out were either ignored or subject to stall tactics.”