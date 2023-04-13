A federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the state of Oklahoma’s court fine- and fee-collection system is heading back to district court after an appellate court reversed the dismissal of the case two years ago.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision Monday overturns a lower court ruling issued in 2021 in a case brought on behalf of indigent persons.

A three-judge panel on the appellate court ruled that U.S. District Judge Terence Kern incorrectly applied a series of prior court decisions when issuing his ruling.

“We agree that the district court erred in dismissing the (second amended class-action complaint) on the basis of Rooker-Feldman, Younger and/or Heck,” the panel ruled, citing three court doctrines.

Kern granted dismissal requests, ending the lawsuit in March 2021, ruling that the federal court did not have jurisdiction to hear the claims contained in a 2017 lawsuit filed on behalf of eight indigent individuals jailed or threatened with jail for failing to pay court fines and costs.

The lawsuit named area sheriffs, the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association, Tulsa and Rogers counties officials, state court judges and Aberdeen Enterprises, II, Inc. and its principal officers.

Aberdeen Enterprises II Inc. contracted with the Sheriff’s Association to collect owed fines and fees, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs generally claimed they were subject to arrest for nonpayment of court fines and fees without a required hearing to give them an opportunity to explain why they did not pay.

Kern, in siding with the defendants, wrote that state courts should get the first crack at hearing the issue.

“The courts of Oklahoma are not only capable of addressing all of Plaintiff’s alleged concerns; they must address these issues first, pursuant to long-standing principles of comity and federal abstention,” Kern wrote.

The appellate court said also Kern erred when he cited the so-called Younger abstention doctrine, named for a 1971 U.S. Supreme Court decision, to dismiss the case.

The Younger decision called on federal courts to stay out of ongoing state court matters to avoid undue interference.

The doctrine applied when state court matters were “ongoing,” the appellate court said.

The appellate court ruled that the Younger ruling did not apply in this case “because the overall process of collecting court debts, beginning after the entry of the criminal judgment to payment of the last dollar owed, does not amount to a single ongoing state proceeding for the purposes of Younger.”

