A judge has dismissed most of the claims in a federal lawsuit against the city of Tulsa that was filed by Terence Crutcher Sr.'s estate in 2017 after he was shot by a police officer.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren granted the city’s motion to dismiss all of the lawsuit's claims of federal constitutional violations. .

The estate still has a wrongful death claim based on Oklahoma law pending, as well as claims against former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby and another officer in their individual capacities.

Crutcher, a Black man who was unarmed, died Sept. 16, 2016, after being shot by Shelby, a white officer who had stopped to investigate a vehicle running unattended in the roadway.

Shelby, who was acquitted of a manslaughter charge in Tulsa County District Court, testified at her trial that she shot Crutcher when she saw him put his hand through his SUV’s half-open window — which she said was a sign that he was reaching for a gun — after ignoring commands to stop.

No gun was found on or near Crutcher.

The U.S. Justice Department announced on March 1, 2019, that there was insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against Shelby in connection with the fatal shooting.

A federal lawsuit filed June 15, 2017, on behalf of the Crutcher family, which was subsequently amended four times, lodged eight causes of action against the city of Tulsa, seven of which were based on alleged constitutional rights violations.

The lawsuit sought a judgment in excess of $75,000.

Among the claims were allegations that the city violated Crutcher’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from excessive force by failing to properly train Shelby or another officer who was with her at the time.

Melgren wrote in his 24-page order Thursday that the complaint filed on behalf of the Crutcher family was deficient in factual allegations as to what supervision or training was lacking or how the alleged lack of training is linked to Shelby’s actions toward Crutcher.

While the Crutcher estate claimed that the Tulsa Police Department had systematic deficiencies in its training and policies with respect to tactical training, de-escalation, handling of citizens with diminished capacity and investigation of excessive force complaints, Melgren wrote that the claims were lacking in necessary detail.

“Plaintiff provides no specific factual allegations to support these vague conclusions,” Melgren wrote. “Nor does he articulate what the training policies and procedures were, or explain how they were deficient.

“Plaintiff in the fourth amended complaint has presented bare legal conclusions, and has failed to nudge his claim against the city across the line from conceivable to plausible,” Melgren wrote, borrowing the latter portion of the quote from a prior ruling in an appellate court case.

The judge also dismissed a claim that the city has a custom resulting in unconstitutional stopping, citing, arresting, jailing and using excessive force against Blacks.

Melgren sided with the city of Tulsa in its motion to dismiss that claim, saying the estate provided no explanation to the city of Tulsa or to him regarding what the discriminatory custom is.

“Nor does Plaintiff allege any link between the custom and the constitutional violations,” Melgren wrote.

The dismissals leave only one claim pending against the city in the federal case: a wrongful death claim based on Oklahoma law. Damages from such claims are capped at $175,000 under state law. Claims against Shelby and Tulsa Police Officer Tyler Turnbough, who fired his Taser at Crutcher, are still pending.

A claim against former Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan, who was sued in his individual capacity, was dismissed in 2021.

In addition to seeking monetary damages, the Crutcher family lawsuit sought sweeping police reform, including judicial declarations that included a finding that the city of Tulsa’s policing of Blacks was racially discriminatory.

The estate also sought injunctive relief that included:

• Mandatory annual implicit bias training for TPD officers.

• Independent prosecutions by the Oklahoma attorney general in shootings involving TPD officers.

• Annual mental health screenings for TPD officers.

Attorney Demario Solomon-Simmons, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Crutcher estate, could not be reached for comment on the ruling.

Asked for comment, the city of Tulsa released the following statement: "The City of Tulsa respects the court's decision and clarity on the lawsuit, and we remain committed to working together to build a stronger Tulsa."

Prior to Thursday’s ruling, the lawsuit has seen little activity since a stay in discovery proceedings was issued in January 2019.

The city of Tulsa and other defendants in 2019 requested that the case be paused for discovery purposes at the district court level while an appellate court took up the issue of whether the case against Jordan should be dismissed based on his having qualified immunity.

The case has been stayed since, despite the plaintiffs' having dismissed Jordan from the lawsuit in 2021.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

