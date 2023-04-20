The teenager who was killed and two women who were injured in a shooting in northwest Broken Arrow on Sunday are believed to have been targeted in a gang-related attack, police said.
The shots were fired around 4:15 p.m. at a home in the 6300 block of South 116th East Avenue, police said in a news release. The residential area is just southeast of 61st Street and Garnett Road.
A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the women was treated at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital and later released, police said.
Police continue to search for multiple people involved in the shootings and believe they were driving a white Ford Fusion at the time of the attack, they said in a press release Thursday. They said the car might have damage from bullet holes.
Anyone with information about the car or the shooting is encouraged to call 918-259-8400 or Crime Stoppers 918-596-COPS.
Investigators have said gang activity is also suspected in the killing of another Broken Arrow teenager earlier this year.
Four teens are charged as adults with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was found Jan. 24 in the 1400 block of West Trenton Street, a residential area northeast of 51st Street and 145th East Avenue.
The area is 2½ miles northeast of Sunday's shootings.
Police have not released the names of the victims in either case.