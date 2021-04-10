 Skip to main content
Late-night assault at Tulsa bar leaves man hospitalized
Late-night assault at Tulsa bar leaves man hospitalized

  • Updated
An attack at a Tulsa bar left a man hospitalized with a fractured skull, according to a police report.

Officers were called about 10 p.m. Friday to The Little Brown Bar, 1114 E. Admiral Place, and discovered a man outside the establishment coughing up blood.

The injured man, police said, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition with a reported skull fracture.

The Tulsa Police Department's Major Crimes Task Force was notified and were investigating the incident, the report said.

Investigators have not yet determined what led to the attack or identified a suspect. 

