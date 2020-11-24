Kim Kardashian West visits Oklahoma death row inmate Julius Jones

Kim Kardashian West visited death row inmate Julius Jones at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester on Tuesday.

In 1999, Jones, then a 19-year-old attending the University of Oklahoma, was arrested after an Edmond man was shot and killed. In 2002, Jones was convicted and sentenced to death for the crime.

Over the years, Jones has maintained his innocence. Recently, a growing advocacy movement called "Justice for Julius" has taken shape around Jones' case to urge for his release from prison.

Kardashian West became involved in Jones' case after watching the 2018 ABC documentary, "The Last Defense."

