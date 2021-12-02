Killer of Tulsa bank guard seeks stay of execution to allow for competency trial

“It would violate the Eighth Amendment to execute Wade Lay because he believes he is being killed as part of a government plot to silence him,” his attorney Sarah Jernigan said in the statement. “Mr. Lay’s delusions are well-known and have been apparent to everyone who interacts with him for decades, so the State’s failure to initiate competency proceedings until now is inexplicable. That delay should not allow the State to proceed with an unconstitutional execution before a jury has heard all of the evidence establishing Mr. Lay’s incompetence.”

His son Christopher Lay, also convicted in Anderson's murder, is serving life without parole for the crime.

In 2019, Christopher Lay said described his childhood as a cloistered life with just his father, “living his view and his vision, which was a perverse one."

He said his father taught him “the country was broken." Prosecutors at the time said the father and son were “operating outside of reality” and had a “self-proclaimed mission to (avenge) Waco.”