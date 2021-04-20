Kepler trial: Witnesses testify that victim was unarmed when Tulsa police officer shot him

The information included a police report alleging that Lake had threatened to assault a social service worker when he was 15, prompting a felony charge against the juvenile.

About five days before the fatal shooting, the Keplers had dropped Lisa off at a downtown homeless shelter to punish her for acting out.

Lisa Kepler ended up staying with Lake at some point prior to the shooting, even indicating on social media that they were in a “relationship.”

The evidence will show, Monroe said during his opening statement, that Kepler did not hunt Lake but rather was trying to alert his daughter to what he had found in hopes that he could talk her into coming home.

Monroe also brought up a so-called trash can gun during his opening statement, telling jurors that a firearm that was found in a police interview room's trash can the day after the shooting might be connected to the case.

A judge in Kepler’s four state court trials would not let his attorney at the time introduce the trash can gun into evidence, upholding the prosecution’s claim that it could not be linked to the shooting.