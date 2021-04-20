Kepler trial: Witnesses testify that victim was unarmed when Tulsa police officer shot him

Testimony in the murder trial of former Tulsa Police Officer Shannon Kepler began Tuesday in Tulsa federal court with prosecution witness after prosecution witness testifying that they saw no gun other than the defendant's on or near the shooting victim, 19-year-old Jeremey Lake.
Police officers, Fire Department first responders and EMSA medics who arrived at the fatal shooting scene in 2014 all reported seeing an unarmed Lake lying in the middle of a street just west of downtown.
Kepler is expected to testify that he saw Lake holding a gun when the two encountered one another in the 200 block of North Maybelle Avenue on Aug. 5, 2014. He claims that he shot Lake in self-defense.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross Lenhardt detailed for jurors in his opening statement Kepler’s actions prior to, during and after the shooting.
Lenhardt also went through Lake’s prior contacts with law enforcement with one major caveat:
“I want to be perfectly clear here,” Lenhardt said, advising jurors that what he was telling them about Lake's past was “irrelevant” to this case.
Kepler’s attorney, Stan Monroe, said during his opening statement that his client had found “alarming” information in police reports about Lake when he was trying to locate his 18-year-old daughter, Lisa Kepler.
The information included a police report alleging that Lake had threatened to assault a social service worker when he was 15, prompting a felony charge against the juvenile.
About five days before the fatal shooting, the Keplers had dropped Lisa off at a downtown homeless shelter to punish her for acting out.
Lisa Kepler ended up staying with Lake at some point prior to the shooting, even indicating on social media that they were in a “relationship.”
The evidence will show, Monroe said during his opening statement, that Kepler did not hunt Lake but rather was trying to alert his daughter to what he had found in hopes that he could talk her into coming home.
Monroe also brought up a so-called trash can gun during his opening statement, telling jurors that a firearm that was found in a police interview room's trash can the day after the shooting might be connected to the case.
A judge in Kepler’s four state court trials would not let his attorney at the time introduce the trash can gun into evidence, upholding the prosecution’s claim that it could not be linked to the shooting.
Federal prosecutors spent much of Tuesday eliciting testimony to rebut the claim that Lake was armed or that a friend or relative ditched the weapon in the trash can after being brought in for questioning by police.
Monroe asked Tulsa Police Detective Mark Kennedy whether someone linked to the shooting could have left the gun in the trash can.
“In my opinion, it’s not a possibility,” Kennedy replied.
This is Kepler’s fifth murder trial in connection with the shooting of Lake.
He is being tried this time in federal court after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals threw out his 2017 first-degree manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison term on jurisdictional grounds.
The appellate court’s March 18 ruling was based on a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July that determined that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation in Oklahoma was never disestablished.
The McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling meant major crimes involving American Indians that occurred within the tribal boundaries of the reservation were the jurisdiction of either the federal or tribal government rather than the state.
Kepler, 60, appealed his October 2017 state conviction and sentence on the grounds that Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try him because he is a member of Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the shooting death occurred within the tribe’s reservation.
Michael Hamilton, a half-brother to Lake who was 13 at the time of the shooting, testified Tuesday that there was “no possibility” that Lake was armed with a pistol when he walked up to Kepler as his vehicle was parked in the middle of Brady Street and Maybelle Avenue.
Hamilton demonstrated how he said Lake extended his right hand as if to greet Kepler, who Hamilton said was still still in his sport utility vehicle.
“Before he stepped out (of the SUV), he shot my brother; then he stepped out of the car, and he shot my brother again,” Hamilton testified.
He said Kepler then shot two more times at Lisa Kepler and once at him as he was on the front porch at his aunt’s home, where he was visiting.
Shrapnel of some sort struck Hamilton in the arm, nicking his skin.
Testimony, which is expected to continue through Monday, will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the old Tulsa Federal Building.