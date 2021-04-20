Kepler trial: witnesses testify that victim unarmed when shot

Testimony in the murder trial of former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler began Tuesday in Tulsa federal court with prosecution witness after prosecution witness testifying they saw no other gun on or near the shooting victim, Jeremey Lake.
Police officers, fire department first responders and EMSA workers who arrived at the fatal shooting scene in 2014 all reported seeing an unarmed Lake lying in the middle of the street, just west of downtown.
Kepler is expected to testify that he saw Lake holding a gun when the two encountered one another in the 200 block of North Maybelle Avenue Aug. 5. He claims he shot Lake in self-defense.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross Lenhardt detailed in his opening statement for jurors Kepler’s actions prior to, during and after the shooting.
Lenhardt also went through Lake’s prior contacts with law enforcement with one major caveat:
“I want to be perfectly clear here,” Lenhardt said, advising jurors what he was telling them about Lake's past was “irrelevant” to this case.
Kepler’s attorney, Stan Monroe, during his opening statement, said that his client found “alarming” information in police reports about Lake when he was trying to locate his daughter, Lisa.
The information included a police report that Lake had threatened to assault a social service worker when he was 15, prompting a felony charge against the juvenile.
Prior to the fatal shooting, the Keplers had dropped Lisa off at a downtown homeless shelter about five days earlier to punish her for acting out.
Lisa Kepler ended up staying with Lake at some point prior to the shooting, even indicating on social media that they were in a “relationship.”
The evidence will show, Monroe said during his opening statement, that Kepler did not hunt Lake, but rather was trying to alert her to what he had found in hopes he could talk her into coming home.
Monroe also brought up the so-called trash can gun during his opening statement, telling jurors that the firearm may be connected to the shooting somehow.
A judge in Kepler’s first four state trials would not let his attorney at the time introduce the trash can gun into evidence, upholding the prosecution’s claim that it could not be linked to the shooting.
Federal prosecutors spent much of Tuesday eliciting testimony to refute the claim that Lake was armed or that a friend or relative ditched the weapon in a police department headquarters interview room trash can after being brought in for questioning by police.
Monroe asked Tulsa Police Detective Mark Kennedy whether someone linked to the shooting could have left the gun in the trash can.
“In my opinion, it’s not a possibility,” Kennedy replied.
This is Kepler’s fifth murder trial in connection with the shooting of Lake.
Kepler is being tried this time in Tulsa federal court after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals tossed his 2017 first-degree manslaughter conviction and 15 year prison term on jurisdictional grounds.
The state appellate court’s March 18 ruling mirrored a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July that determined the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation during the 1860s in Oklahoma were never disestablished.
The ruling meant major crimes involving American Indians that occurred within the tribal boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation were the jurisdiction of either the federal or tribal governments, rather than the state.
Kepler, 60, appealed his October 2017 state conviction and sentence, in part, on grounds that other court rulings that determined the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try American Indians due to the so-called McGirt v Oklahoma U.S. Supreme Court ruling also applied to him since he is a member of Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the shooting death occurred within the tribe’s reservation.
Michael Hamilton, a half-brother to Lake who was 13 at the time of the shooting, testified Tuesday that there was “no possibility” that Lake was armed with a pistol when he walked up to Kepler as his vehicle was parked in the middle of Brady Street and Maybelle Avenue.
Hamilton demonstrated how he said Lake extended his right hand as if to greet Kepler, who Hamilton said was still still in his sport utility vehicle.
“Before he stepped out (of the SUV), he shot my brother, then he stepped out of the car and he shot my brother again,” Hamilton testified.
He said Kepler then shot two more times at Lisa Kepler and once at him as he was on the front porch at his aunt’s home, where he was visiting.
Shrapnel of some sort struck Hamilton in the arm, nicking his skin.
Testimony, which is expected to continue through Monday, will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the old Tulsa federal courthouse.