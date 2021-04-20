Kepler trial: witnesses testify that victim unarmed when shot

Prior to the fatal shooting, the Keplers had dropped Lisa off at a downtown homeless shelter about five days earlier to punish her for acting out.

Lisa Kepler ended up staying with Lake at some point prior to the shooting, even indicating on social media that they were in a “relationship.”

The evidence will show, Monroe said during his opening statement, that Kepler did not hunt Lake, but rather was trying to alert her to what he had found in hopes he could talk her into coming home.

Monroe also brought up the so-called trash can gun during his opening statement, telling jurors that the firearm may be connected to the shooting somehow.

A judge in Kepler’s first four state trials would not let his attorney at the time introduce the trash can gun into evidence, upholding the prosecution’s claim that it could not be linked to the shooting.

Federal prosecutors spent much of Tuesday eliciting testimony to refute the claim that Lake was armed or that a friend or relative ditched the weapon in a police department headquarters interview room trash can after being brought in for questioning by police.

Monroe asked Tulsa Police Detective Mark Kennedy whether someone linked to the shooting could have left the gun in the trash can.