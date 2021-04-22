Kepler trial: Prosecution rests case

Federal prosecutors rested their case Thursday against former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler, charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the 2014 fatal shooting of Jeremey Lake.
After government testimony concluded, U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell denied a motion from Kepler’s defense to dismiss the case against him on the basis of insufficient evidence.
Kepler, 60, is being tried on murder charges for the fifth time — this time in Tulsa federal court — after the Oklahoma County of Criminal Appeals tossed his first-degree manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison term on jurisdictional grounds.
The state appellate court’s March 18 ruling mirrored a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July that determined the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation during the 1860s in Oklahoma were never disestablished.
The ruling meant major crimes involving American Indians that occurred within the tribal boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation were the jurisdiction of either the federal or tribal governments, rather than the state.
Kepler appealed his October 2017 state conviction and sentence, in part, on grounds that the so-called McGirt v Oklahoma U.S. Supreme Court ruling also applied to him.
Kepler is a member of Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the shooting death occurred within the tribe’s reservation.
A grand jury in November named Kepler in a three count indictment. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country, one count of causing the death of another with a firearm during a crime of violence in Indian Country and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country.
Testimony Thursday included that of an expert in forensic crime scene investigation.
Iris Graf, a private forensic investigator and instructor, said she analyzed crime scene photographs and other evidence from the shooting after being hired by the prosecution.
Graf testified that blood stain patterns on Lake’s right hand indicated he was not holding anything in it when he began to bleed after being shot.
More likely, Graf told the jury, a void of blood in Lake’s right hand was not caused by a gun, but rather from him holding the hand over his left hand, both of which would have been clutching his chest.
Kepler has claimed that Lake was armed with a gun when the two encountered each other near the intersection of West Brady Street and North Maybelle Avenue.
Kepler was reportedly looking for his daughter Lisa at the time. Kepler and his wife had dropped, Lisa off at a nearby downtown homeless shelter days earlier as punishment for not following family rules.
Graf testified that she also discovered what she believes is a bullet hole in a backpack that was found on a nearby front porch.
The backpack was found adjacent to remnants of a bullet that prosecutors alleged Kepler fired at Lake’s brother, Michael Hamilton, after he shot Lake.
Gina Kepler, the defendant’s wife, testified that she met her husband, along with Kepler’s state trial attorney Richard O’Carroll at an eastside Tulsa motel parking lot later the same evening as the shooting. O'Carroll later accompanied Kepler when the latter surrendered to police later that evening.
Gina Kepler also confirmed that the handwriting on the back of a police report found by investigators at Kepler’s home following the shooting was her husband’s.
The police report was from an earlier, unrelated incident that involved Lake and contained his home address and other identifying features.
Other prosecution testimony Thursday included that of both former and current Tulsa Police crime lab employees who examined Kepler’s black sport utility vehicle after it was found by police in the motel parking lot.
The only discernible hand or palm prints that could be lifted from the vehicle, either inside or out, were those on the hood that were traced to the driver who towed the vehicle to the police crime lab, the lab employees testified.
After the prosecution rested, Kepler’s attorney Stan Monroe, called five witnesses before the trial broke for the day.
Heather Winters, Lake’s ex-girlfriend who was pregnant with his child at the time, testified that she was punched in the stomach by another man that she knew only by a nickname while near Lake’s home.
Monroe asked whether Lake was angry after learning that Winters had been punched.
“He did not appear angry at all,” Winters replied, adding he just wanted to make sure her unborn child was okay.
Winters also denied ever seeing Lake with a gun other than a BB gun, although she admitted she did hear of him asking about the cost of a gun once.
Monroe has suggested that a gun found in a trash can at police headquarters had been placed there by someone who removed it from where Lake was shot.
FBI Special Agent Tara Wade testified about her attempts to trace the ownership of the handgun found in the trash can, a Jimenez brand, semi-automatic pistol.
Wade said she traced the gun to its original, who purchased it in 2010, who in turn sold it to a relative two years later.
Wade said another relative of the original gun owner told her that the last time he saw the gun, it was in the relative’s home in Moore, which was hit by the May 20, 2013 tornado.
Wade also testified that Tulsa Police detectives had conducted other interviews in the same room before a janitor found the gun two days after the fatal shooting.