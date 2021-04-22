Kepler trial: Prosecution rests case

After the prosecution rested, Kepler’s attorney Stan Monroe, called five witnesses before the trial broke for the day.

Heather Winters, Lake’s ex-girlfriend who was pregnant with his child at the time, testified that she was punched in the stomach by another man that she knew only by a nickname while near Lake’s home.

Monroe asked whether Lake was angry after learning that Winters had been punched.

“He did not appear angry at all,” Winters replied, adding he just wanted to make sure her unborn child was okay.

Winters also denied ever seeing Lake with a gun other than a BB gun, although she admitted she did hear of him asking about the cost of a gun once.

Monroe has suggested that a gun found in a trash can at police headquarters had been placed there by someone who removed it from where Lake was shot.

FBI Special Agent Tara Wade testified about her attempts to trace the ownership of the handgun found in the trash can, a Jimenez brand, semi-automatic pistol.

Wade said she traced the gun to its original, who purchased it in 2010, who in turn sold it to a relative two years later.