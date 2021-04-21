Kepler trial: Daughter says she forgives father for fatally shooting her boyfriend

The daughter of a former Tulsa police officer testified Wednesday in her father’s federal murder trial that she has forgiven him for fatally shooting her boyfriend at the time, but she expressed difficulty remembering details of the 2014 event.
Lisa Kepler also confirmed with prosecutors that she did not want any charges being brought against Shannon Kepler on her behalf, despite allegations that he fired a handgun in her direction after fatally shooting Jeremey Lake, Aug. 5, 2014, in the 200 block of North Maybelle Avenue.
Lisa Kepler is the 23rd witness to testify in the murder trial of Shannon Kepler, 60, in Tulsa federal court. The trial is expected to continue through at least Monday.
Kepler is being tried on murder charges for the fifth time — this time in federal court — after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his first-degree manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison term on jurisdictional grounds.
The appellate court’s March 18 ruling is consistent with the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July that determined that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation was never disestablished. Kepler is a member of the tribe, and the shooting death occurred in a part of Tulsa that is within the reservation.
In addition to facing one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country, Kepler also faces one count of causing the death of another by using or discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country.
Lisa Kepler testified repeatedly Wednesday that she could not recall many aspects of the evening when the shooting occurred, prompting Assistant U.S. Attorney Ross Lenhardt to try to impeach her answers with her grand jury testimony.
“I do not recall any questions you asked that day,” Lisa Kepler replied when asked to review a transcript of her Nov. 2 testimony before a federal grand jury.
That prompted one of the first lengthy sidebar discussions between attorneys and U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell, who is presiding over the trial.
As to the shooting itself, Lisa Kepler testified that she didn’t see the initial gunfire.
She said she and Lake were walking toward Lake’s home when they encountered her father at the intersection of Brady Street and Maybelle Avenue while he was driving a black sport utility vehicle.
Now 24 but 18 at the time, she testified that after she exchanged words with her father, she walked back toward Lake’s home, where she had been staying after her parents had dropped her off days earlier at a homeless shelter as punishment for breaking the rules at home.
As she was walking to the house, she heard gunshots, turned and saw Lake fall to the ground, she testified.
Earlier Wednesday, another prosecution witness testified that he saw Shannon Kepler shoot Lake after the 19-year-old extended a hand as if to greet Kepler.
Joshua Mills, 27, said he ran inside Lake’s home and locked the door after he witnessed the shooting.
Under cross-examination, Mills said he was aware of an outstanding warrant for his arrest but that he was unaware of one issued in Oklahoma County.
At the conclusion of Mills’ testimony, Lenhardt told Mills that the warrants would need to be looked into.
“We can’t just let you leave, you know,” Lenhardt said.
Another trial witness who testified afterward, Tulsa Police Lt. Josh Goldstein, said he gave Mills the address of the court and “told him to take care of it,” referring to the warrants, which were three misdemeanor city of Tulsa warrants and one misdemeanor warrant issued in Oklahoma County.
Goldstein said whether to arrest someone with an outstanding arrest warrant is left to an officer’s discretion. Factors that can determine whether someone will be arrested include the severity of the alleged crime and the call load at the time of the encounter, he said.
During Mills' testimony, he denied possessing a handgun or removing one from the shooting scene.
Kepler’s self-defense claim includes assertions that Lake was armed and that someone removed the weapon from the scene after the shooting.
Investigators found a small, folding pocket knife in Lake’s front pocket after he was killed, but no gun was found on or near his body.
Jeremey Lake was shot and killed Tuesday outside his brick home in the 200 block of North Maybelle Avenue. Shannon Kepler, 54, an off-duty police officer, was arrested hours later. No motive for the shooting has been released by authorities, who've only said that Lake was dating Kepler's adopted daughter.