Kepler trial: Daughter says she forgave father for fatally shooting her boyfriend

The daughter of a former Tulsa police officer testified Wednesday in her father’s federal murder trial that she has forgiven him for fatally shooting her boyfriend at the time, but she expressed difficulty remembering details of the 2014 event.

Lisa Kepler also confirmed with prosecutors that she did not want any charges being brought against Shannon Kepler on her behalf, despite allegations that he fired a handgun in her direction after fatally shooting Jeremey Lake on Aug. 5, 2014, in the 200 block of North Maybelle Avenue.

Lisa Kepler is the 23rd witness to testify in the murder trial of Shannon Kepler, 60, in Tulsa federal court. The trial is expected to continue through at least Monday.

Kepler is being tried on murder charges for the fifth time — this time in federal court — after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his first-degree manslaughter conviction and 15-year prison term on jurisdictional grounds.

The appellate court’s March 18 ruling is consistent with the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July that determined that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation was never disestablished. Kepler is a member of the tribe, and the shooting death occurred in a part of Tulsa that is within the reservation.