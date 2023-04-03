Booker T. Washington High School was locked down for about two hours Monday and a suspect was taken into custody after a credible threat was made to student safety, school officials said.
Students reported around 9:05 a.m. that someone had threatened to "come over to Booker T. and shoot someone at our school," according to a message the school principal sent to parents.
School officials were made aware that the threat had come from a social media post from a girl in Bixby, who also posted a picture of herself with a gun and threatened to drive to the school with it, a Tulsa Police Department social media post states.
After reviewing the information, the on-site Tulsa Public Schools police officer suggested that the school go into full lockdown, according to the principal's message.
The Tulsa Police Department and a neighboring location of KIPP Tulsa Charter Schools were notified of the threat, said Emma Garrett Nelson, Tulsa Public Schools communications director.
Officers responded to the call around 10 a.m. and contacted the Bixby Police Department, which later took the girl into custody, the Tulsa Police Department social media post adds.
The lockdown was lifted around 10:50 a.m. when the school received word that the girl had been taken into custody, the principal's message says.
"Though our students are visibly upset, we are thankful that no one was injured and that our students had the presence of mind to report the threat to administrators to ensure that we were able to keep everyone safe at Booker T.," the principal added.
In a statement sent Monday afternoon, the principal said the girl is not a Tulsa Public Schools student.
"We are forever grateful that our students have the type of relationship with us that makes them comfortable enough to share information that they believe will help protect themselves, a friend, or all of us here at Booker T. We all play a part in keeping our schools safe and secure, and we are proud of the efforts of our students and staff today," the principal said.
