Jury won't hear self-defense instructions, judge rules as police shooting trial moves to closing arguments

The jury soon to hear closing arguments in the case of a man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers, killing one, will not receive instruction on self-defense or heat of passion manslaughter, a judge ruled Friday morning.

Jury instruction is a process in which a judge informs jurors what law is applicable to that case before they are dismissed to decide among themselves a verdict.

David Ware is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in the June 29, 2020, traffic-stop shooting of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. Johnson died the day after the shooting, and Zarkeshan survived critical injuries.

Zarkeshan stopped Ware about 3 a.m. for a traffic infraction and expired paper tag. Although it has since been proved that Ware had a valid driver’s license and insurance, he could not produce either at the time of the stop, and refused to get out of the vehicle when Zarkeshan and Johnson told him they intended to tow said vehicle. After several rounds of verbal orders and explanations, Johnson shocked Ware with a Taser and later sprayed him with pepper spray.

The men were physically attempting to wrench Ware from his vehicle when he pulled a firearm from under his driver’s seat, shooting each multiple times at close range.

Ware’s attorney, Kevin Adams, requested the jury be instructed on self-defense and manslaughter before the trial began, and though District Judge Bill LaFortune advised last Friday that he was leaning toward rejecting the requests, he said he would wait to make a final decision until all evidence was presented.

Adams and District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler both rested Thursday.

After jurors returned Friday morning to hear from one more state witness that refuted a portion of Ware’s Thursday testimony, they were excused and encouraged to eat a large lunch while LaFortune heard arguments from both Adams and Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray on the instruction requests.

Under Oklahoma law, a person is justified in using deadly force in self-defense if that person reasonably believed that use of deadly force was necessary to prevent his death or great bodily harm. Ware, who was never told he was under arrest and believed the towing would be unlawful, testified that he was in fear for his life, Adams argued.

Gray, however, argued that a reasonable person wouldn’t have been in fear for their life, nor would they have refused to follow the officers’ lawful orders. Besides, he said, case law has made clear that people have no legal right in Oklahoma to resist a traffic stop, legal or illegal, nor can they use deadly force to resist an arrest.

“He may have thought he understood the law, but his actions were patently illegal,” Gray said of Ware. “This is all a product of Mr. Ware not doing what he is legally required to do.”

LaFortune agreed, saying the law states self-defense cannot be invoked by an aggressor or one who voluntarily enters into a situation with a deadly weapon.

On the issue of heat of passion manslaughter, which is defined as a homicide perpetrated without the design to effect death and in a heat of passion, LaFortune said he didn’t find sufficient evidence to support such in either Johnson’s or Zarkeshan’s shooting.

The jury will return after a lunch break to hear instructions and closing arguments.

This story is developing and will be updated.

