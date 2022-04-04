Jury selection begins for trial of man accused of shooting Tulsa police officers, killing one

Careful and methodical is the name of the game as jury selection begins Monday for the trial of the man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers during a traffic stop in 2020.

The process, which would typically take no more than a few days, is expected to take at least a week and a half due to the case’s pretrial publicity and death-penalty possibility.

David Ware, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Craig Johnson, a Tulsa police supervisor who backed rookie Officer Aurash Zarkeshan on the stop about 3 a.m. June 29, 2020, near 21st Street and 89th East Avenue.

Zarkeshan pulled Ware over for traffic violations, and the escalating interaction ended with close-range gunfire from Ware, all of which was captured on footage from the officers’ body cameras and a patrol vehicle’s dash camera.

Zarkeshan was also shot but survived critical injuries; he is expected to testify during the trial.

The prosecution and defense will work together to whittle down a pool of about 200 potential jurors to 12 and a few alternates, first using a 14-page pen-and-paper questionnaire meant to reveal participants’ beliefs about capital punishment and sentiments toward law enforcement and then following up with verbal questioning to evaluate individuals’ ability to remain impartial.

Those who can’t and those who are unavailable for the trial, which is expected to be several weeks long, will be dismissed.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray, who is trying the case alongside District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, said the process is long and detailed for good reason, including the significance of the case to the community and the state’s request for the death penalty.

“It’s really critical for both sides to get a fair jury, so, in this particular case, we’re going to take a lot of time,” Gray said.

“We’re going to make a lot of efforts, and I think all sides, including the court, as well, are going to work very diligently to make sure we have a group of Tulsa County citizens who are ready to do their job and consider the evidence fairly and get justice for everybody involved.”

The case comes before District Judge William LaFortune about a year after it was originally scheduled on former Tulsa County District Judge William Musseman’s docket. Pretrial proceedings took place under Musseman until he was appointed to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals last month.

Ware’s attorney, Kevin Adams, has stated previously that the case is not a question of whether his client shot Johnson or Zarkeshan, which can be seen clearly on video, but a question of whether his actions necessitate a charge of first-degree murder, which, unlike a lesser charge, could carry a sentence of life, life without parole or execution upon conviction.

The court has been hearing arguments on defense motions and prosecution responses regarding the process and permissible content of the trial for several months, and Gray said he thinks “everybody” is ready for it to begin.

“We’re just finally glad to have our opportunity to get the facts in front of a group of citizens where they can make a decision about what needs to happen next,” Gray said of the prosecution team.

LaFortune said at a hearing Friday that he expects to schedule more hearings throughout jury selection to tie up loose ends or hear argument on any new motions that may result.

