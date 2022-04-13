Jury seated in Ware trial; opening statements slated for Monday

After nearly two weeks of methodical selection, a jury has been seated in the capital trial of David Ware, the man accused of shooting two Tulsa police officers in 2020.

The final panel of 14, pared down from more than 100 random Tulsa County residents through a questioning process called voir dire, features four women and 10 men. One woman and one man are slated an alternates.

Lingering motions will be heard and decided on Thursday afternoon, but District Judge Bill LaFortune scheduled the swearing-in of jurors for 10 a.m. Monday.

Ware, 34, faces charges of first-degree murder in the death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and shooting with intent to kill in the critical wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. Ware allegedly shot both during an early-morning traffic stop on June 29, 2020.

Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said he was pleased with the final members of the jury, who presented themselves as "terribly attentive" throughout the week, listening closely to the judge and attorneys and responding to questions.

Voir dire, a French term pronounced vwah-deer, means to speak the truth. During the week-plus process, expedited somewhat by a pen-and-paper survey, the judge and attorneys attempted to guide panelists to share their beliefs about capital punishment, the extent of their knowledge of the case and any subsequent opinions formed regarding the defendant's guilt or innocence, and their ability to serve for several weeks.

During a second round of questioning this week, prosecutors zeroed in on other aspects pertinent to the case, including their experience with substance abuse, gun use and interactions with police.

Ware also faces charges of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute and obstructing an officer.

In separate statements, defense attorney Kevin Adams and Gray thanked administrators of the court for their diligence in ensuring a "smooth" process.

Both attorneys were also adamant that "the truth" of what happened the day of the shooting would be brought to light via evidence presented to the jurors.

The courthouse will be closed for Good Friday, forcing all parties to take a long, three-day Easter weekend before returning for opening statements.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.