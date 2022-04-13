Jury seated in Ware trial; opening statements slated for Monday

The final panel of 14, pared down from more than 100 random Tulsa County residents through a questioning process called voir dire, features four women and 10 men. One woman and one man are slated an alternates.
Lingering motions will be heard and decided on Thursday afternoon, but District Judge Bill LaFortune scheduled the swearing-in of jurors for 10 a.m. Monday.
Ware, 34, faces charges of first-degree murder in the death of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson and shooting with intent to kill in the critical wounding of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan. Ware allegedly shot both during an early-morning traffic stop on June 29, 2020.
Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said he was pleased with the final members of the jury, who presented themselves as "terribly attentive" throughout the week, listening closely to the judge and attorneys and responding to questions.
Voir dire, a French term pronounced vwah-deer, means to speak the truth. During the week-plus process, expedited somewhat by a pen-and-paper survey, the judge and attorneys attempted to guide panelists to share their beliefs about capital punishment, the extent of their knowledge of the case and any subsequent opinions formed regarding the defendant's guilt or innocence, and their ability to serve for several weeks.
During a second round of questioning this week, prosecutors zeroed in on other aspects pertinent to the case, including their experience with substance abuse, gun use and interactions with police.
Ware also faces charges of possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute and obstructing an officer.
In separate statements, defense attorney Kevin Adams and Gray thanked administrators of the court for their diligence in ensuring a "smooth" process.
Both attorneys were also adamant that "the truth" of what happened the day of the shooting would be brought to light via evidence presented to the jurors.
The courthouse will be closed for Good Friday, forcing all parties to take a long, three-day Easter weekend before returning for opening statements.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Photos: Case timeline for David Anthony Ware, accused in slaying of Tulsa Police sergeant
David Anthony Ware pulled over
Dash cam footage, June 29
Tribute to officers
Sgt. Craig Johnson mourned
Sgt. Johnson's funeral
Update on Zarkeshan
Matthew Hall at Tulsa County jail
David Ware at Tulsa County jail
Honoring Sgt. Johnson
Ware appears in September
Chief Franklin presents video
Ware to face capital trial
Zarkeshan returns to Tulsa
Trial date set after not guilty plea entered Nov. 2
Death penalty consideration
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
I write because I care about people and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 to cover breaking news, and I currently cover crime and courts. Phone: 918-581-8455
Librado Ramos, 39, reportedly was driving a red 2014 Dodge Journey with Oklahoma license plate LFA632. He is a 170-pound, 5-foot-11-inch man with brown eyes and brown hair and was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
A grand jury alleged that William Ray Turner, while working at the dealership, used the stolen identification of others to fraudulently purchase 27 vehicles at a cost of $1.2 million. He pleaded guilty to only one count.
Johnny Mize admitted to fatally shooting a 15-year-old whom he alleged to have stolen from his family's business; he will get credit toward his federal 6½-year term for time already served in state prison.
Dwayne Jackson was shot and killed by police after he shot Rickia Crawford in the chest after he walked around the Crossings at Minshall Park apartments while naked and firing an AR-15 rifle, police said.
David Ware is led to a courtroom by Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies Monday at the Tulsa County Courthouse during jury selection for his trial in the shootings of Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson.