Jury seated in re-trial of man at center of landmark Supreme Court ruling

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah McAmis, in her opening statement to the jury, said the evidence will show that McGirt sexually abused the 4-year-old while his wife at the time, a relative who was caring for her while her mother was out of town, was at work.

Joe White, an attorney representing McGirt, implied during his opening statement that other relatives of the girl were out to get his client because they had to move out of the home after he married their relative.

“There is no evidence of any of this happening,” White told the jury.

The first witness to testify in the case, Dr. Douglas Stewart, admitted he had no recollection of examining the girl when her mother brought her to the Tulsa clinic about a month after the alleged assault.

Relying on a one-page record of the exam for his testimony, Stewart said the document indicated he didn’t find anything in his examination indicative of a sexual assault.

However, Stewart said it is not uncommon for vaginal tissue to begin to heal from an assault “in a matter of days.”

Asked by White if the girl was sexually abused, Stewart said he could neither rule it in or out.