Jury seated in re-trial of man at center of landmark Supreme Court ruling

MUSKOGEE — Jury selection began Wednesday in Muskogee federal court for a man charged with sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl 24 years ago in Broken Arrow after the Supreme Court tossed his conviction and sentence in a landmark ruling that centered on the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
After years of challenging his state conviction on jurisdictional grounds, Jimcy McGirt, 72, now faces similar charges in federal court.
Twelve jurors and two alternates were seated Wednesday afternoon during a jury selection process that included protocols to minimize the spread of COVID-19. This is the first criminal trial in Muskogee federal court since the COVID-19 pandemic began to affect Oklahomans in mid-March.
The Supreme Court ruling, based on a finding that Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, meant McGirt’s alleged crimes occurred in what is considered, for criminal jurisdictional purposes, Indian Country and subject to federal jurisdiction.
The ruling applied when either party in a crime be it the victim or the perpetrator, is an enrolled member of a federally recognized tribe and the crime occurred within the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.
McGirt is member of the Seminole Nation and the alleged crime occurred in Wagoner County, which is within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah McAmis, in her opening statement to the jury, said the evidence will show that McGirt sexually abused the 4-year-old while his wife at the time, a relative who was caring for her while her mother was out of town, was at work.
Joe White, an attorney representing McGirt, implied during his opening statement that other relatives of the girl were out to get his client because they had to move out of the home after he married their relative.
“There is no evidence of any of this happening,” White told the jury.
The first witness to testify in the case, Dr. Douglas Stewart, admitted he had no recollection of examining the girl when her mother brought her to the Tulsa clinic about a month after the alleged assault.
Relying on a one-page record of the exam for his testimony, Stewart said the document indicated he didn’t find anything in his examination indicative of a sexual assault.
However, Stewart said it is not uncommon for vaginal tissue to begin to heal from an assault “in a matter of days.”
Asked by White if the girl was sexually abused, Stewart said he could neither rule it in or out.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court ruling has caused dozens of criminal defendants to challenge their convictions. State and federal prosecutors, meanwhile, have been required to evaluate new cases on the fly as to whether they are dealing with state or federal jurisdiction.
The Supreme Court ruling that granted McGirt a new trial was based on a U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruling in his case that determined Congress never disestablished the historic 1860s-era boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation, an area that has an 11-county footprint, including much of the city of Tulsa and Wagoner County.
As with nearly all aspects of life, the COVID-19 pandemic has left its mark and the judicial system is not immune.
About 38 prospective jurors were scattered, for social distancing purposes, around U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III’s courtroom in Muskogee during the selection process, which continued until early afternoon.
Another 15 prospective jurors were located in an adjacent courtroom where they could watch the proceedings via a closed circuit video feed.
