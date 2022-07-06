Jury returns verdict for Tulsa County, medical provider in 2016 jail-death lawsuit

A federal jury returned a verdict in favor of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and its jail medical provider at the time of a diabetic man's death in the jail, turning away claims of medical negligence and understaffing by the man's estate.

Mitchell Lee Godsey, 59, died Aug. 1, 2016, in the Tulsa County jail, less than 32 hours after he was booked into the facility for failing to pay court costs and fines.

In 2018, Godsey’s estate sued Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado in his official capacity and the jail’s medical provider at the time, Armor Correctional Health Services Inc., claiming a constitutional right to be free from deliberate indifference to a serious medical need.

Godsey, whose Type 2 diabetes was not well-controlled, was found unresponsive in a jail medical unit cell about 11:30 p.m. July 31, 2016, about 24 hours after he was medically cleared by an area hospital to return to jail, according to court records.

Godsey was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m. Aug. 1, 2016.

Guy Fortney, a private attorney who represented Tulsa County in the lawsuit, issued a statement following the trial verdict late Tuesday.

“The sheriff very much appreciates the time and attention that the jurors gave to this matter as they sat and listened to the evidence,” Fortney said. “The jury was able to sort through the evidence, and it is a credit to the citizens who give up their time for jury service.

“The verdict for the Sheriff’s Office confirms the hard work that Sheriff Regalado has been doing and the care and attention given to the medical treatment of individuals in the David L. Moss Correctional Facility.”

A toxicology report from the state Medical Examiner’s Office classified Godsey’s death as an accident, likely due to acute methamphetamine intoxication with hypertension and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and diabetes mellitus “significant factors” in his death, according to Tulsa World archives.

A pretrial order from U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell indicated that Godsey’s blood-sugar levels fluctuated widely during his short stint in jail.

Among the treatment Godsey received, a nurse administered eight units of insulin to him about five hours before he was found dead in his cell despite there not being a current order to give him the drug, according to the pretrial report.

Dan Smolen, an attorney representing Godsey’s estate, said in a statement Wednesday that “we are certainly disappointed with the outcome of the Godsey trial, but are not entirely surprised under the circumstances.”

“We now look forward to a wide-scale appeal of numerous rulings by the court which we believe to be erroneous and prejudicial,” Smolen said.

Some of the rulings being considered include the pretrial dismissal of a doctor and nurse from the proceedings, as well as the exclusion of evidence concerning other deaths at the jail, he said.

Armor Correctional Health Services did not respond to a request for comment regarding the verdict.

Tulsa County officials changed jail medical providers in December 2016.