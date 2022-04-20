Jury finds man who dated 16-year-old guilty of coercion of a minor, child porn charges

A Tulsa man, described by prosecutors as a "child rapist," and who boasted on social media of a preference of dating underage girls, was found guilty of enticing a minor to have sex and related child porn crimes.

A jury deliberated for about four hours Wednesday before it found Alexander Nicholaus Sweet, 28, guilty of all seven counts he faced in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Sweet, 28, faces a minimum of 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in Tulsa federal court.

"Alexander Sweet targeted and groomed a vulnerable teenager struggling with the loss of two loved ones and a difficult childhood," said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson, in a statement.

"This week, she showed tremendous courage when she faced him in a federal courtroom. This predator thought he was above the law but has now been convicted and sits behind bars where he can no longer victimize another child."

A grand jury named Sweet in a superseding indictment filed Nov. 1 that charged him with one count of coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity, one count of receiving child pornography, one count of possessing child pornography and four counts of production of child pornography.

The FBI said in court testimony that it began investigating Sweet in 2019 after receiving a tip that he was in an intimate relationship with a girl who was 15 years old at the time and that he possessed sexually graphic videos of child pornography.

The FBI said search warrants that targeted the teen's school laptop and email accounts associated with Sweet turned up graphic videos and still photos that led to the charges he faced today.

The FBI arrested Sweet in July on a warrant in Tulsa after they stopped a vehicle in which he and the now-17-year-old were riding.

The girl had dyed her hair blond and cursed FBI agents during Sweet's arrest, an FBI testified.

Inside Sweet's 2003 red Ford Focus, investigators found a wallet with about $1,000 and citizenship papers for Poland, Sweet's ancestral homeland.

The phrase “Just Married” was written on the back window of Sweet's vehicle, an FBI agent testified.

Testimony indicated the couple was married in Arkansas just prior to Sweet's arrest when the girl was 17.

The teen's aunt, who was her legal guardian at the time, testified that she tried to prevent Sweet from having contact with her niece.

The aunt said she was able to block one attempt at the pair marrying in 2021 in Payne County before they married weeks later in Arkansas, under what prosecutors said was improper consent to marry granted by her biological parents, who weren't her legal guardians at the time.

During the trial, the prosecution painted Sweet as a child predator who groomed the girl for sex after her only two male father figures died.

“Why did he want to marry her?” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ed Snow asked the jury before answering: “To shut her up.”

Snow noted that Sweet did not try to marry the teen until he learned that the FBI was investigating him.

“His love must have blossomed when the FBI was closing in,” Snow said, adding flatly, “How romantic.”

The teen testified that she was 15 when she first met Sweet online after he sent her a nude photo of herself that he claimed to have found online. The source of the photo was unclear.

The teen said the two talked online about animals, church and their families, adding that Sweet's messages to her were “very uplifting” at the time.

The two began seeing each other in person in early 2021, according to court testimony.

The girl testified that she had sex with Sweet multiple times, sometimes after Sweet gave her alcohol and a powdered drug that left her feeling “vacant.”

The teen said Sweet sometimes objected to what she wore.

Asked by Snow how Sweet liked her to look, the teen replied, “Like a doll.”

Asked what kind of doll, the teen replied, “Like a Barbie.”

During the trial, jurors watched three videos that depicted the couple participating in sex and self-stimulation.

The videos and related still photos were shown only to jurors and trial participants.

Asked why she participated in the videos with Sweet, the girl replied, “I wanted acceptance.”

Sweet, who represented himself for parts of the trial, cross-examined the victim.

At one point, Sweet asked the girl if she believed their marriage would continue “outside the courtroom” if possible.

“Under no circumstances,” the now-18-year-old replied.

During closing arguments, John Campbell, Sweet's standby counsel during the trial, cast doubt on prosecutor's claims that Sweet was planning to leave the country when he was arrested.

He said it was unlikely Sweet could have managed to get to Poland with the cash he had with him when he was arrested, sarcastically suggesting he could have driven possibly given all the COVID-19 restrictions at the time on foreign travel.

Campbell also suggested prosecutors had not proven that Sweet knew there was child porn found on Internet cloud servers associated with Sweet.

Campbell also criticized the thoroughness of the investigation, noting that a claim by the teen that Sweet raped her with a handgun after they were married was barely investigated.

Campbell noted that the girl still supported Sweet for about two months after his arrest until she sent him a picture of another person that she described as her boyfriend while he was in jail.

“They are hoping you will be outraged by the things you saw,” Campbell said before asking jurors to look at the evidence and find Sweet innocent.

Prior to his arrest, Sweet's social media posts regarding underage females garnered enough attention to cause the formation of a public Facebook group titled, “Tulsans Against Alexander Sweet.”

The group, which had more than 6,000 "likes" when he was arrested, now has about 7,000 "likes" now.

