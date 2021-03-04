Jury finds man guilty of accessory after shooting of two Tulsa police officers

Martin said during the trial that there was "absolutely no doubt" that police dash camera footage shows that Ware shot both officers June 29. He also acknowledged that Hall's Jeep Liberty appears on the footage and that one of the officers ordered Hall to get back inside his vehicle during the altercation following the traffic stop Zarkeshan initiated on Ware's vehicle.

Martin said Hall chose to drive Ware away before officers swarmed to the shooting site because "an armed man jumped in his truck" without much warning and he didn't know what else to do besides go home and then try to get Ware out of his residence.

In his second interview with police, Hall reported that Ware admitted to the shooting and said a Taser was used on him during the fight.

Body camera footage released last year showed Ware yelling for a person named "Matt" to help him and record what was happening and that Johnson used his Taser. Police later determined that "Matt" was Hall.

Gray contended that Hall's decision to place himself in the vicinity of the traffic stop could have distracted the officers long enough to give Ware time to retrieve a gun.

"Even if it's just momentarily, there's just a little bit of blood on his hands, too. He's not clean," Gray said.