Jury finds man guilty of accessory after shooting of two Tulsa police officers

In a Tulsa County courtroom on Thursday, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler told a jury that "there really is no number" of years a person could spend in prison that would bring Sgt. Craig Johnson back to life or Officer Aurash Zarkeshan to his physical state before he was shot.
Prosecutors said Zarkeshan, too, could have died had medical professionals not been able to take quick action to save his life.
'"It put a police department in chaos, and it brought a community to its knees," Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said of the June 29 shootings in east Tulsa. Describing Matthew Hall, who was accused of driving his acquaintance, David Ware, from the scene, Gray said, "he was trying to help a cop killer get away with it."
Hall faced two counts of accessory to a felony for helping Ware get away after Ware shot the officers during a traffic stop around 3 a.m. that day.
After more than three hours of deliberation, the jury returned guilty verdicts Thursday afternoon and recommended sentences of 12 years each.
Hall, who had no prior felony convictions, faced up to 22½ years in prison per count, or half of 45 years, which is the Department of Corrections' determination of a life sentence for the purposes of calculating earned credits per day spent incarcerated.
Shooting with intent to kill, the crime to which Hall is accused of being an accessory, carries a sentence of up to life imprisonment.
District Judge William Musseman will sentence Hall during a hearing March 22, and he could impose concurrent or consecutive sentences. Ware will have his own jury trial this summer and could face the death penalty on a charge of first-degree murder.
"Given the fact that Matt had no criminal history, I was hoping for less, but at the same time, given the underlying facts of the case, we were prepared for worse," defense attorney Brian Martin said of the jury's decision in Hall's case.
Martin said after the trial that he plans to present legal precedent supporting his view the two counts against Hall merge, meaning only one of the sentences would apply, because Hall "is alleged to have done one act."
"The fact there are two victims doesn't change the fact he engaged in one course of conduct that day," he said.
District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said he will seek consecutive sentencing. He acknowledged that the charges are not subject to Oklahoma's 80% law, which requires those convicted of certain crimes to spend 85 percent of their sentences in custody before being eligible for parole.
Kunzweiler said the jury submitted a question to the court about whether the sentences would later be imposed consecutively or concurrently.
"We certainly expect that defense counsel may raise that issue at sentencing. We believe because there were two separate victims, Mr. Hall's actions stand independent of each other," he said.
Martin said during the trial that there was "absolutely no doubt" that police dash camera footage shows that Ware shot both officers June 29. He also acknowledged that Hall's Jeep Liberty appears on the footage and that one of the officers ordered Hall to get back inside his vehicle during the altercation following the traffic stop Zarkeshan initiated on Ware's vehicle.
Martin said Hall chose to drive Ware away before officers swarmed to the shooting site because "an armed man jumped in his truck" without much warning and he didn't know what else to do besides go home and then try to get Ware out of his residence.
In his second interview with police, Hall reported that Ware admitted to the shooting and said a Taser was used on him during the fight.
Body camera footage released last year showed Ware yelling for a person named "Matt" to help him and record what was happening and that Johnson used his Taser. Police later determined that "Matt" was Hall.
Gray contended that Hall's decision to place himself in the vicinity of the traffic stop could have distracted the officers long enough to give Ware time to retrieve a gun.
"Even if it's just momentarily, there's just a little bit of blood on his hands, too. He's not clean," Gray said.
Martin, though, said Hall had been looking for Ware to obtain heroin from him and that the two had been in contact the day before the shootings. He also told jurors previously that Hall fully expected to see "two police officers standing over David's body," based on what he heard while on the phone with Ware.
But Kunzweiler suggested that Hall's defense's portrayal of him as afraid was disingenuous because he had the forethought to tell another roommate to drive Ware away after they arrived at Hall's Broken Arrow residence and also disposed of the gun. Gray said Hall could also have chosen to drive Ware to his apartment but that they had a "tortured route back out to Broken Arrow," instead.
He added the two were likely aware that police had Ware's address and would be on their way there because he left identifying documents at the scene. Additionally, he claimed Hall "was willing to take his own phone apart so he wouldn't get caught" communicating with Ware.
But Martin encouraged jurors to consider Hall's cooperation with police after his arrest in their sentencing recommendation, including his willingness to lead them to where he disposed of the gun.
Detectives recovered a portion of the weapon in a rural area between Coweta and Haskell and said they likely would have been unable to do so without Hall's assistance.