A federal jury in Tulsa has found a man guilty of assaulting two hospital security officers with his vehicle in 2022.

Leeroy Wendell McQueary II, 40, of Tulsa faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced.

The jury found McQueary guilty Thursday of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.

Police arrested McQueary Nov. 30, roughly three weeks after authorities said he fled on foot after crashing his car near St. Francis Hospital.

McQueary was identified in a photo lineup by security guards who said he tried to hit them with his vehicle on Nov. 4.

Witnesses told police that McQueary had caused a disturbance the Saint Francis lobby after he asked to see a friend but couldn't provide a name or proper room number, according to a probable cause affidavit in support of an arrest warrant.

McQueary became irate and yelled at security officers after being asked to leave, according to the affidavit.

After reaching his car, McQueary told one security staff member that he would “hunt him down and kill him,” police allege in the affidavit.

He then accelerated his vehicle toward an occupied security vehicle, striking it, police allege.

McQueary then drove his vehicle toward two guards on foot, who shot at him, according to the affidavit. His vehicle then swerved away from the guards and crashed into an electrical post outside the hospital parking lot, the document says.

McQueary has been in custody since his arrest.