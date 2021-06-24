Jury finds Broken Arrow man guilty in child sex abuse case

A Broken Arrow man whose 2017 child sex abuse convictions and 175-year prison term were overturned on jurisdictional grounds was convicted again Wednesday of the same crimes, this time in Tulsa federal court.

A jury deliberated about two hours before finding Jeffery Arch Jones, 31, guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child in Indian Country, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa.

“Make no mistake, Jeffrey Jones is a child sexual predator,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Today’s conviction ensures Jones will no longer be able to harm another child while he is in federal prison. I want to thank the two young victims who bravely testified at trial and confronted Jeffery Jones with his actions.”

A federal grand jury indicted Jones in February after he challenged his state convictions on jurisdictional grounds.

His state conviction is among hundreds that have been tossed in light of a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that determined the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction over tribal citizens when they were involved in crimes occurring within the Muscogee Nation.