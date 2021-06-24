Jury finds Broken Arrow man guilty in child sex abuse case

A Broken Arrow man whose 2017 child sex abuse convictions and 175-year prison term were overturned on jurisdictional grounds was convicted again Wednesday of the same crimes, this time in Tulsa federal court.
A jury deliberated about two hours before finding Jeffery Arch Jones, 31, guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child in Indian Country, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa.
“Make no mistake, Jeffrey Jones is a child sexual predator,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Today’s conviction ensures Jones will no longer be able to harm another child while he is in federal prison. I want to thank the two young victims who bravely testified at trial and confronted Jeffery Jones with his actions.”
A federal grand jury indicted Jones in February after he challenged his state convictions on jurisdictional grounds.
His state conviction is among hundreds that have been tossed in light of a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that determined the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction over tribal citizens when they were involved in crimes occurring within the Muscogee Nation.
The ruling has since been expanded to include the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nation reservations.
Jones, whose first name is spelled Jeffrey in some court documents, is a member of the Cherokee Nation.
Jones is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 15.