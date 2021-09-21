Jury convicts Tulsa man of first-degree murder in fatal shooting of bicyclist

A jury convicted a Tulsa man Tuesday of fatally shooting a bicyclist in an act that prosecutors claim was aimed at getting the attention of a local gang.
Devon Bryant Blevins, 28, faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced March 29 in Tulsa federal court.
Blevins was convicted of first-degree murder in the April 12 shooting death of Maurice L. Burgess, 36, following a two day trial, according to court records. The jury also found Blevins guilty of causing a death with a firearm during a crime of violence.
Prosecutors initially charged Blevins and Jacob Bruce Banks, 21, in connection with the shooting of Burgess.
A grand jury charged them with first-degree murder in Indian Country, causing death by using and discharging a firearm during and relation to a crime of violence and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury in Indian Country.
Prosecutors maintained that Blevins was involved in the Indian Brotherhood prison gang while serving a five-year prison term for unauthorized use of a vehicle, larceny and aggravated assault and battery out of Rogers County.
The prosecution claimed Blevins shot Burgess to gain admission to the Savage Boys criminal street gang.
Meanwhile, Banks pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder as part of a deal that Banks serve a 10-year prison term. The deal is still subject to approval by a judge.
Banks, in his plea agreement, claimed he was driving a red Hyundai along the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area April 12 when he saw Burgess riding a bicycle near the Waterstone Apartments.
Banks claimed Blevins leaned out of the car window and shot across the vehicle's hood while sitting on the door frame.
Blevins, in his confession to police on April 20, allegedly claimed he fired two shots at Burgess after alleging he saw Burgess either reach for a weapon in his waist or pull up his pants, according to court records.
Both Banks and Blevins fled the scene after the shooting.
Banks and Blevins are both members of federally-recognized tribes and the fatal shooting occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation, qualifying the crime for federal prosecution.
Blevins, also known as “Osage,” has been jailed since April 17 after Tulsa Police arrested him while he was driving a vehicle that matched the description of the one seen at the Burgess shooting.
When initially questioned about the incident Blevins blamed the shooting on another person he claimed was riding in a car with him and Banks.
But police say Blevins recanted that explanation after being presented evidence the other person was not with him at the time of the shooting.
Blevins then told police that he shot Burgess to ensure the Savage Boys leaders knew he was “with them,” according to court documents.