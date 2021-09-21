Jury convicts Tulsa man of first-degree murder in fatal shooting of bicyclist

Banks, in his plea agreement, claimed he was driving a red Hyundai along the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area April 12 when he saw Burgess riding a bicycle near the Waterstone Apartments.

Banks claimed Blevins leaned out of the car window and shot across the vehicle's hood while sitting on the door frame.

Blevins, in his confession to police on April 20, allegedly claimed he fired two shots at Burgess after alleging he saw Burgess either reach for a weapon in his waist or pull up his pants, according to court records.

Both Banks and Blevins fled the scene after the shooting.

Banks and Blevins are both members of federally-recognized tribes and the fatal shooting occurred within the Muscogee Nation reservation, qualifying the crime for federal prosecution.

Blevins, also known as “Osage,” has been jailed since April 17 after Tulsa Police arrested him while he was driving a vehicle that matched the description of the one seen at the Burgess shooting.

When initially questioned about the incident Blevins blamed the shooting on another person he claimed was riding in a car with him and Banks.