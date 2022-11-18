Jury convicts Tulsa man in 2020 beating death

A jury Thursday convicted a Tulsa man of first-degree murder in Indian Country in connection with a 2020 fatal beating, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The jury deliberated for about seven hours before finding Kyle Edwin Freeman, 36, guilty in the beating death of Donald Lee Thomas, 36, following a four-day trial in Tulsa federal court.

Witnesses told police Freeman struck Thomas multiple times July 30, 2020, with a water key while the latter sat on a couch at his residence in the 4500 block of East Admiral Boulevard.

A water key is a tool, usually a metal rod, used to turn water meter valves on and off.

Freeman claimed self-defense, asserting that Thomas pulled a gun on him while the pair were arguing at the home.

But Freeman’s then-girlfriend testified that he cited a different reason when asked why he killed Thomas.

“No one’s going to disrespect me,” his former girlfriend quoted Freeman as saying when asked why he killed Thomas.

Police found an empty holster and two unfired rounds of ammunition in the bedroom where Freeman claimed they had argued. No firearm was located. Freeman was arrested the next morning after he fled the scene.

A Tulsa federal grand jury indicted Freeman Aug. 7, 2020, on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country.

Freeman is an enrolled member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, while Thomas was a member of the Muscogee Nation.

Savannah Pearce testified Wednesday during Freeman’s trial that she was in a bedroom in the home when she heard someone yell “Kyle stop.”

“I heard like a 'twack' sound,” more than once, Pearce testified, later explaining that it sounded like a “hollow wet sound.”

Pearce said she ran into the living room where she saw Freeman, her boyfriend of a less than one week, holding the tool.

“He was just standing there looking at him,” holding what she later learned was a water key.

“I screamed out ‘what the f--- did you do?'” Pearce said.

Blood splatter and brain matter were found on the walls and ceiling of the living room of the home, according to prosecutors.

Freeman, who faces life in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced at a later, undetermined date.