A jury found two men guilty late Wednesday of misdemeanor simple assault after acquitting the pair of the felony charge of seriously injuring a Tulsa police officer during a rally protesting the imprisonment of Native American activist Leonard Peltier.

The Tulsa federal jury found Sandy Williams and Jason Robert Hopson guilty of simple assault in Indian Country.

The pair and another man, Jacob Richard Nokusece Wind, were charged by indictment March 21 following an altercation Feb. 7, 2022, with Tulsa Police Officer Ronald Neal during the Peltier rally.

"We're pleased," said Randy Lynn, Hopson's attorney, when asked to comment on the verdict.

Neal testified that he was only doing his job when he asked rally-goers to move cars that were parked illegally in the street and not to stand in the street.

Rally goers testifying for the defense claimed that Neal instigated the scuffle, which resulted in the officer's tearing a knee ligament.

Wind, of Grove, awaits sentencing after he pleaded guilty Jan. 31 in federal court to one count of misdemeanor simple assault as part of a deal with prosecutors in exchange for one year of probation. The deal still would require judicial approval.

In his plea agreement, Wind admitted that he, along with two others, became involved in a verbal confrontation with the officer.

“The confrontation then became physical, during which I assaulted (the officer) by trying to punch him,” Wind wrote.

Wind, 40, was arrested along with Williams, 42, of Seminole and Hopson, 37, address unavailable, following the altercation.

The three were among a group of about 30 to 40 people rallying just outside the Page Belcher Federal Building on Fourth Street near Denver Avenue.

Peltier, an Anishinaabe and Dakota man, has since 1977 been serving a life sentence in federal prison following his conviction in connection with the shooting deaths of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

Some consider Peltier a political prisoner and say he was wrongfully convicted.

Williams and others claimed that protesters had been peaceful for hours outside the federal courthouse before Neal arrived.

Security video shown to the jury depicted a small crowd of people standing both on the sidewalk along Fourth Street and in the street, with about three cars parked along the curb and another one double parked, partially blocking the only lane available to traffic at the time.

Neal testified that initially he drove past the rally before circling back around the block, thinking a vehicle crash might have occurred.

Neal said he got out of his police vehicle and, after realizing the crowd was there for a rally, asked a participant if he had a permit.

Neal testified that the rally goer yelled and cursed him and told him to leave, claiming wrongly that Neal didn’t have criminal jurisdiction over them because they were American Indian.

Neal said he tried to explain that he was cross deputized by the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police, making him eligible to arrest American Indians within the Muscogee Nation reservation, as recognized in 2020 by the U.S. Supreme Court. The federal building is within the Muscogee reservation.

Neal said he got in his vehicle briefly to request backup and got out again after another officer pulled up.

What instigated the scuffle was a focus of the trial.

Video depicted Neal sticking a hand out toward a rally-goer while being nearly surrounded by yelling protesters next to his police vehicle.

Neal testified that he pushed back on someone to create some space between the two because the protester was “like a foot from me.”

Shortly after, Neal could be seen stepping backward toward the rear of his patrol car before falling to the pavement.

“Did you fall under your own feet?” an assistant U.S. attorney asked.

“I got pushed,” Neal replied.

Neal testified that after he injured his knee, he cursed and challenged at least one man to a fight one-on-one.

“I can’t quite put into words how mad I was for being attacked for no reason,” Neal testified.

He said he was off work for seven weeks after having surgery on his knee.

Williams, who testified in his own defense, claimed that he was trying to diffuse the situation just before the scuffle.

Williams said he didn’t remember but it was “possible” that he tried grabbing for Neal’s arms after he thought Neal put his hand on Wind’s throat and when he thought the officer was reaching for his gun.

“It happened so fast,” Williams said.

Asked by a prosecutor what he was doing when he had his hand up, moving toward the officer repeatedly, Williams replied, “swatting.”

The video appeared to depict Williams “swatting” Neal at least four times, knocking off the officers’ sunglasses in the process.

The pair will be sentenced later.