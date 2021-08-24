Jury awards more than $1 million to family of teen killed in Tulsa motorcycle crash involving deputy's U-turn

A Tulsa County jury this month recommended that more than $1.6 million in damages be awarded to the family of a teenager killed in a 2017 head-on motorcycle crash after a sheriff's deputy made an improper U-turn in an attempt to pursue a different motorcyclist for speeding.
The jury's financial assessment in favor of Derek and Mona Tyner, who represented the estate of their 18-year-old son, Cobie Tyner, came "without regard to the percentages of contributory negligence" from Cobie Tyner and Deputy Andrew Titsworth.
But 11 of the 12 jurors agreed to a verdict that found that negligence by Titsworth, who worked on behalf of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, made for a 60% contribution to the crash on Avery Drive near Chandler Park on May 14, 2017.
"The family should have never gone through this process this way," Dan Smolen, an attorney representing the Tyner family, said in an interview Monday. "It made the loss of their child all the more difficult."
Titsworth made a U-turn on Avery Drive to pursue another motorcyclist who had, according to his radar, been going east at more than twice the legal speed limit of 50 mph. Tyner, who was following the other motorcyclist in excess of 50 mph, swerved to avoid the deputy's car, which his family argued caused him to cross into oncoming traffic and crash into a Ford Fusion. He died at the scene.
In the lawsuit, the Tyner family alleged that Titsworth failed to look for oncoming traffic and made the U-turn in an area with a curve that makes it difficult to see other vehicles, giving Cobie Tyner inadequate time to avoid the collision.
He was traveling among a group of motorcyclists at the time, and Tyner's father, Derek, has previously alleged that other members of the group said Titsworth appeared to want to clear the scene of possible witnesses.
Titsworth's report to his superiors acknowledged that he "began to direct traffic out of the area to avoid further collisions and insure safety at the scene," as several riders parked in the area to see what was happening.
District Judge Kelly Greenough indicated in court minutes that the $1.65 million award will be reduced to account for the jury's determination that Tyner's contributory negligence was 40%.
But Smolen said Monday that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper's dashcam video, "from the very first interview that was conducted with Deputy Titsworth, was not produced until three weeks before trial." He said that evidence was important to the case because, to him, it demonstrated that Titsworth's statements "change repeatedly through the course of litigation over the past four years" to wrongly blame Tyner.
A Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson declined to comment about the case on Tuesday but has said previously an Internal Affairs investigation cleared Titsworth, who testified at the trial, of wrongdoing in the crash.
Greenough will hold a hearing Oct. 8 to finalize a journal entry outlining details of the judgment.
Smolen also alleged during the trial that Titsworth had a record of unsafe driving, showing jurors information about several speeding tickets Titsworth had to disclose when he applied to be a deputy. He first applied in 2005, when he was 19, but had five tickets and an at-fault collision on his record at the time, according to his background check, and was not hired. Titsworth reapplied for a deputy job in 2009.
The jury ultimately issued a verdict in favor of Sheriff Vic Regalado, who was named in his professional capacity on a negligent entrustment claim related to Titsworth's operation of the patrol SUV.
Tulsa County prosecutors opted not to file a criminal case against Titsworth, saying they didn't think they could prove a charge of negligent homicide. But the driver of the Ford Fusion, Lisa Reyna, has previously told the World she believed the collision could have been prevented.
Reyna told the World she was three or four car lengths behind the patrol SUV traveling westbound when she saw the motorcyclist caught on radar speed in the eastbound lane, prompting the deputy to activate his emergency lights and make the U-turn.
She said that in her observations, the deputy had not yet begun accelerating to pursue the other motorcyclist when Tyner's motorcycle crashed head-on into her car. She also said she didn't think Tyner was able to see her vehicle until nearly at the point of impact.
Court records show that Reyna, who filed her own tort claim against the county over the matter, was one of the witnesses who testified.
Titsworth's incident report to Sheriff's Office leadership, presented as an exhibit, said he activated his emergency equipment, then "cleared traffic to my rear" and in front of him about ⅓ mile before making an "uninterrupted" U-turn. He reported he was fully within the eastbound lane and reached a speed of 35 mph when he heard a "loud roar" of Tyner's motorcycle that "locked its brakes up and was skidding on its front wheel."
Titsworth also acknowledged repositioning his SUV "to a more canted position in the roadway" before other OHP troopers arrived to investigate the crash.
Then-OHP Trooper James Loftis had claimed in his investigative report on the matter that it could be "reasonable" for someone to conclude that Tyner tried to slow down to avoid being cited or arrested for speeding. Loftis, who testified at the trial, also indicated in his report his belief that Tyner took "improper evasive action" by appearing to use only his rear brake.
However, he said in a deposition that the finding assumed that Tyner — who had a lifelong interest in motorcycles — was inexperienced in operating such vehicles. Tyner was wearing a helmet at the time, according to Titsworth's written statement to Sheriff's Office leadership.
The Sheriff's Office has said the OHP's investigation into the crash was independent and "showed our Deputy was not at fault" in Tyner's death, which the agency described as a "tragic loss."
"We never disputed that Cobie was going 5-10 (mph) over (the speed limit.) But it was an illegal U-turn and the deputy pulled one without checking for traffic," Smolen said of the situation.
Asked why the case needed to go to trial, he said: "They tried to do everything but take responsibility. It was just a matter of telling this story to a jury, showing them what happened, that I think they reacted to."