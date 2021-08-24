Jury awards more than $1 million to family of teen killed in Tulsa motorcycle crash involving deputy's U-turn

Then-OHP Trooper James Loftis had claimed in his investigative report on the matter that it could be "reasonable" for someone to conclude that Tyner tried to slow down to avoid being cited or arrested for speeding. Loftis, who testified at the trial, also indicated in his report his belief that Tyner took "improper evasive action" by appearing to use only his rear brake.

However, he said in a deposition that the finding assumed that Tyner — who had a lifelong interest in motorcycles — was inexperienced in operating such vehicles. Tyner was wearing a helmet at the time, according to Titsworth's written statement to Sheriff's Office leadership.

The Sheriff's Office has said the OHP's investigation into the crash was independent and "showed our Deputy was not at fault" in Tyner's death, which the agency described as a "tragic loss."

"We never disputed that Cobie was going 5-10 (mph) over (the speed limit.) But it was an illegal U-turn and the deputy pulled one without checking for traffic," Smolen said of the situation.

Asked why the case needed to go to trial, he said: "They tried to do everything but take responsibility. It was just a matter of telling this story to a jury, showing them what happened, that I think they reacted to."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.