Jury awards man $175,000 in excessive force lawsuit against Tulsa County jail

The video then shows the jail employee walking from behind the desk to detain Dalton, followed closely by two other jail workers.

After Dalton is handcuffed, he is walked through a doorway to a holding cell, where one of the workers, Detention Officer Jeffrey Hays, can be seen shoving Dalton’s face into a wall he is pinned against as his shoes are removed by another jail worker.

Moments later, Hays is pictured throwing a handcuffed Dalton to the floor in the holding cell.

“As vividly shown by the surveillance video, Jesse was brutally beaten, not by another inmate, but by a detention officer, Jeffrey Hays,” Smolen said.

“While Jesse was in handcuffs, posing no threat and fully compliant with commands, Officer Hays forcibly banged his head into the tile wall outside of a holding cell. This assault came without warning or justification. Then, Officer Hays body-slammed Jesse onto the floor of the cell, fracturing his right knee.”

Blood can be seen on the jail floor after Dalton is taken from the cell for medical treatment.

Smolen said Dalton plans to use the funds to provide a home for his family.