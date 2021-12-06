Jury awards $19 million to man after 2016 accident at QuikTrip cost him his leg

At issue in the case, according to Scott Jackson, was the failure of QuikTrip to take action at the Sand Springs store to mitigate possible accidents like the one that injured his client.

“Most of the newer Generation 3 stores, these safety bollards out in front of the store, you realize they are there to provide protections should a vehicle go beyond the designated parking space,” he said.

The corporation knew of similar storefront crashes yet did not spend the estimated $36,000 to add parking bollards, Scott Jackson said.

He added that jurors learned during the trial about several substantially similar crashes from the previous five years at QuikTrip locations.

“This jury’s decision reflects their understanding about how devastating a leg amputation injury is, … not only physically but at times emotionally,” Scott Jackson said.

He said the $19 million award “truly reflected the longstanding lifetime serious consequences to Kevin and his family.”

If the jury’s decision stands, QuikTrip could be responsible for 78% of the $19 million award.